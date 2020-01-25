Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets, 116-103, in Paris on Friday night in the first NBA regular-season game in France.
Milwaukee improved to 40-6 with its eighth straight victory. The Bucks have the best 46-game start in franchise history. They were 39-7 in 1970-71 when they went on to win the NBA championship.
Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks.
Kings 98, Bulls 81 — At Chicago: Buddy Hield scored 21 points, Harrison Barnes added 19 and Sacramento beat Chicago to snap a six-game losing streak.
Celtics 109, Magic 98 — At Orlando, Fla.: Kemba Walker scored 37 points and Gordon Hayward added 22 to help Boston rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and defeat Orlando.
Grizzlies 125, Pistons 112 — At Detroit: Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 of his 29 points in the first half, and he sank a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help Memphis hold off Detroit.
Raptors 118, Knicks 112 — At New York: Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 23 and Toronto beat New York for its sixth straight victory.
Nuggets 113, Pelicans 106 — At New Orleans: Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Denver beat New Orleans.
Thunder 140, Hawks 111 — At Oklahoma City: Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points, and Oklahoma City beat Atlanta for its fourth straight win.
Rockets 131, Timberwolves 124 — At Minneapolis: Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 45 points and had 10 assists, and Houston overcame another tough night from James Harden to rally past Minnesota.
Clippers 122, Heat 117 — At Miami: Kawhi Leonard got his first career triple-double and scored 33 points, Landry Shamet added 22 and Los Angeles shrugged off an early 15-point deficit before hanging on to beat Miami.