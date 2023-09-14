Cardinals Orioles Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright looks on between pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

BALTIMORE — Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will perform on an entirely different stage before bidding farewell to St. Louis fans and life on the baseball diamond.

Wainwright will give a postgame concert during his final weekend playing at Busch Stadium. The 42-year-old will retire from baseball after this season, but not before treating fans to three original songs from his upcoming country album.

