Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Women’s Second Round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Lucia Bronzetti, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova beat Wang Xiyu, 6-2, 6-3; No. 5 Maria Sakkari beat Zheng Qinwen, 6-1, 6-4; No. 8 Paula Badosa beat Martina Trevisan, 6-0, 6-3; No. 13 Naomi Osaka beat Madison Brengle, 6-0, 6-4; No. 15 Elina Svitolina beat Harmony Tan, 6-3, 5-7, 5-1, ret.; No. 21 Jessica Pegula beat Bernarda Pera, 6-4, 6-4; Amanda Anisimova beat No. 22 Belinda Bencic, 6-2, 7-5; No. 24 Victoria Azarenka beat Jil Teichmann, 6-1, 6-2.
Men’s Second Round: No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat John Millman, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0; No. 6 Rafael Nadal beat Yannick Hanfmann, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat Stefan Kozlov, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Adrian Mannarino beat No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3; No. 14 Denis Shapovalov beat Kwon Soon-woo, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2; No. 16 Cristian Garin beat Pedro Martinez, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 18 Aslan Karatsev beat Mackenzie McDonald, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3; No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta beat Tallon Griekspoor, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4; No. 23 Reilly Opelka beat Dominik Koepfer, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
4:47 — The match time in Sebastian Korda’s 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (6) win over Corentin Moutet, the longest of several five-setters on Day 3.
“When you get older, the watch never stops. You need to accept that. But it’s all good with me.” — the 35-year-old Rafael Nadal, who is seeking a men’s record 21st major Grand Slam singles title.