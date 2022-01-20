WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Second Round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Lucia Bronzetti, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova beat Wang Xiyu, 6-2, 6-3; No. 5 Maria Sakkari beat Zheng Qinwen, 6-1, 6-4; No. 8 Paula Badosa beat Martina Trevisan, 6-0, 6-3; No. 13 Naomi Osaka beat Madison Brengle, 6-0, 6-4; No. 15 Elina Svitolina beat Harmony Tan, 6-3, 5-7, 5-1, ret.; No. 21 Jessica Pegula beat Bernarda Pera, 6-4, 6-4; Amanda Anisimova beat No. 22 Belinda Bencic, 6-2, 7-5; No. 24 Victoria Azarenka beat Jil Teichmann, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Second Round: No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat John Millman, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0; No. 6 Rafael Nadal beat Yannick Hanfmann, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat Stefan Kozlov, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Adrian Mannarino beat No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3; No. 14 Denis Shapovalov beat Kwon Soon-woo, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2; No. 16 Cristian Garin beat Pedro Martinez, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 18 Aslan Karatsev beat Mackenzie McDonald, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3; No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta beat Tallon Griekspoor, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4; No. 23 Reilly Opelka beat Dominik Koepfer, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

STAT OF THE DAY

4:47 — The match time in Sebastian Korda’s 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (6) win over Corentin Moutet, the longest of several five-setters on Day 3.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“When you get older, the watch never stops. You need to accept that. But it’s all good with me.” — the 35-year-old Rafael Nadal, who is seeking a men’s record 21st major Grand Slam singles title.

