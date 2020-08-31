COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a shooting in Columbus over the weekend, police said.
Police said officers responding just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting found blood in the street and one shell casing by the blood.
Police said the officers followed a blood trail to an apartment where the 22-year-old player was found with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks.
He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition.
Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced.
The 6-foot-2, 299-pound senior played in 11 games last year for the Big Ten champions, totaling 10 tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.
A message was sent to a team representative seeking comment.
Jaguars trading Ngakoue to Vikings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Disgruntled pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is headed north, far away from Jacksonville. A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022.
The 25-year-old Ngakoue has 37 1/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons.
BASEBALL
Cubs acquire José Martínez from Rays
CINCINNATI — The Chicago Cubs acquired José Martínez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, giving manager David Ross another option at designated hitter.
The 32-year-old Martínez is a .294 hitter with 43 homers and 182 RBIs in 422 major league games. He debuted with St. Louis in 2016 and spent four years with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Rays in January.
The Rays acquired two players to be named or cash considerations in the trade. The team also promoted outfielder Randy Arozarena from its alternate training site.
Martínez, who can play first base or the outfield, batted .239 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 24 games with Tampa Bay. He had his best season with St. Louis in 2018, hitting .305 with 17 homers and 83 RBIs in 152 games.
Padres acquire Moreland from Red Sox
DENVER — The San Diego Padres made another big move to try and end their playoff drought, acquiring slugger Mitch Moreland in a trade Sunday with Boston.
The Padres haven’t been to the postseason since 2006.
As part of the deal, the Red Sox acquired a pair of prospects from San Diego, outfielder Jeisson Rosario and infielder Hudson Potts. On Saturday, the Padres bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Trevor Rosenthal from Kansas City.
SOCCER
Real Salt Lake owner to sell teams
Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen will sell his soccer teams in the wake of reports that he made racist comments, Major League Soccer said Sunday. Hansen’s Utah Soccer Holdings includes his MLS club, the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League and the United Soccer League’s Real Monarchs.
GOLF
Ernst captures LPGA tournament
ROGERS, Ark. — Austin Ernst rallied to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship for her second LPGA Tour title, closing with an 8-under 63 for a two-stroke victory over Anna Nordqvist. Ernst had the best score of the day, making 10 birdies and two bogeys at Pinnacle Country Club. She joined 2014 champion Stacy Lewis as the event’s only American winners.
CYCLING
Alaphilippe wins Tour de France stage
NICE, France — France’s showman is back making a splash at the Tour de France.
Julian Alaphilippe, the rider who more than any other helped turn the 2019 edition into a thriller, again showered the Tour with his class and guile Sunday, poaching victory on Stage 2 in the picture-postcard Mediterranean city of Nice. The stage win, his fifth in four Tours, is sure to anchor his status as the darling of French cycling fans, conquered by his thrilling riding at last year’s edition, when he held the race lead for 14 days. Alaphilippe kissed his finger and raised it to the sky as he crossed the line, an apparent tribute to his recently deceased father.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton wins Belgian Grand Prix
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian Grand Prix to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record on Sunday.
The world champion was untroubled from pole position, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was fourth and grabbed an extra point for the fastest lap.
Hamilton’s fifth win from seven races also extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points with Bottas drifting back in third. Hamilton is odds-on to win a seventh title to tie Schumacher’s record.
MADISON, Ill. — Josef Newgarden raced to his second IndyCar victory of the season Sunday, holding off rookie Pato O’Ward before a late caution ended the race at World Wide Technology Raceway under the yellow flag.
It’s the second IndyCar race to finish under caution in one week. Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 under yellow last Sunday. In the second of two weekend races at the short oval outside of St. Louis, it was Sato who brought out the caution with four laps remaining when he hit the wall. The pace car picked up the field with three laps remaining and IndyCar did not have enough time to restart the race.
MADISON, Ill. — Sheldon Creed beat Sam Mayer on a restart with 13 laps to go Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway to win his third Truck Series race of the season and a $100,000 bonus.