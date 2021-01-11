Kyler Beidler (Maquoketa) — Beidler, a senior on the Maquoketa bowling team, owns the third-highest individual game score of the season with a 296. Through 12 games, he has a total pinfall of 2,272 and a high two-game series of 465.
Sara Horsfield (Western Dubuque) — Horsfield, a senior on the Western Dubuque bowling team, ranks sixth in the state, regardless of class, with a 210.90 game average and a two-game series average of 421.80.
Brynlee Nelson (Fennimore) — Nelson, a 5-foot-7 senior guard at Fennimore High School, joined the 1,000-point club on Dec. 30 against Belmont. Last season, she led the Eagles in scoring with 14.3 points per game while adding five rebounds and three steals per game. This fall, she ran a 19:29.87 to finish fifth overall at the Wisconsin Division 3 state cross country meet at West Salem.
