TORONTO — Days after being blindsided by the PGA Tour's partnership with Saudi Arabia's wealth fund, Rory McIlroy put himself in position for a run at a third straight Canadian Open title. McIlroy, the strongest voice against Saudi-funded LIV Golf who said Wednesday he feels like a "sacrificial lamb," shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday at tree-lined Oakdale, leaving him two strokes behind leader C.T. Pan. The four-time major champion from Northern Ireland won in 2019 in at Hamilton, then — after the event was canceled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — won last year in Toronto at St. George's amid a flurry of LIV Golf controversy. He was asked if it meant a bit more again — with the news Tuesday. "Look, I would love to win the Canadian Open for the third time. I've never won a tournament three times in a row," McIlroy said. "I felt like last year the win wasn't just for me it was for a few other things. But this one, this year, if I were able to get over the line, will be solely for me." Pan, from Taiwan, birdied the final two holes for a 66 to get to 14-under 202. The 31-year-old former University of Washington player won the 2019 RBC Heritage for his lone PGA Tour title. "It's always cool to see my name on the top of the leaderboard," Pan said. "Not just leaderboards, just to be in contention. That's all I want to do before the tournament started. Finished birdie-birdie. That put me in a good spot. But I still got a lot of work to do."