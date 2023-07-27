Cardinals Diamondbacks Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning Wednesday in Phoenix. The Cardinals won, 11-7.

 Matt York The Associated Press

Nolan Gorman hit two of St. Louis’ five home runs in the Cardinals’ 11-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Phoenix.

Gorman connected leading off the second against All-Star starter Zac Gallen, then hit a two-run blast to dead center in the eighth off Scott McGough. Gorman has two multi-homer games this season and 22 homers on the season.

