Nolan Gorman hit two of St. Louis’ five home runs in the Cardinals’ 11-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Gorman connected leading off the second against All-Star starter Zac Gallen, then hit a two-run blast to dead center in the eighth off Scott McGough. Gorman has two multi-homer games this season and 22 homers on the season.
Lars Nootbaar, Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Knizner also homered to give the Cardinals the series victory over the slumping Diamondbacks, who have lost six of seven and are 3-9 since the All-Star break.
Andre Pallante (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief of Jack Flaherty, who made his final start for the Cardinals before the trade deadline Tuesday. Flaherty, who will be a free agent after the season, pitched five-plus innings, allowing eight hits and three runs. He walked two and struck out four.
Gallen (11-5) lost for the first time at home in 11 starts this season. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing five runs, seven hits and two walks. He struck out eight.
Emmanuel Rivera and Christian Walker homered for Arizona.
Brewers 3, Reds 0 — At Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings and matched a career high with 13 strikeouts, and Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee. The Brewers took two of three games in the series and extended their lead in the NL Central to 1 1/2 games over the Reds. This marked the final matchup of the season between the teams, with Milwaukee winning the season series 10-3.
Pirates 3, Padres 2 — At San Diego: Ji Man Choi, Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana hit home runs for Pittsburgh, which won two of three games.
Nationals 5, Rockies 4 — At Washington: CJ Abrams’ RBI single capped a four-run ninth inning and Washington rallied to beat Colorado.
INTERLEAGUE
Marlins 7, Rays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Sandy Alcántara threw a five-hit complete game and Miami stopped a 10-game road losing streak. Alcántara, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, struck out seven Wednesday and walked one in his second complete game this season and 11th overall.
Phillies 6, Orioles 4 — At Philadelphia: Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking solo homer to the opposite field with two outs in the seventh inning to spark Philadelphia. J.T. Realmuto knocked in two runs while Bryce Harper added an insurance run with a seventh inning RBI single to allow the Phillies (55-47) to win the best of three series against their I-95 neighbors.
Blue Jays 8, Dodgers 1 — At Los Angeles: Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer, and Danny Jansen went deep for Toronto. The Blue Jays took two of three from the NL West leaders.
Yankees 3, Mets 1 — At New York: Carlos Rodon earned his first victory of the season with 5 2/3 innings of four-hit, one-run ball. The Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the second on an RBI fielder’s choice by Oswald Peraza and an Isiah Kiner-Falefa sacrifice fly.
Red Sox 5, Braves 3 — At Boston: Triston Casas hit a solo home run and Justin Turner followed with a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning as Boston overcame a 3-1 deficit to win. Rafael Devers and Adam Duvall also homered for Boston, and Ozzie Albies hit a three-run shot for Atlanta.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 8, Royals 3 — At Cleveland: José Ramírez hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth, leading Cleveland. Ramírez has 22 multi-homer games in his career, including two this season.
Mariners 8, Twins 7 — At Minneapolis: Dylan Moore hit a pair of home runs and Seattle survived a Minnesota rally for a series victory. Julio Rodríguez added a home run Wednesday and two doubles.