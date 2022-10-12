ALDS Mariners Astros Baseball
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a three-run, walk off home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston,Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

 Kevin M. Cox

Yordan Alvarez hit a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners, 8-7, Tuesday in their playoff opener.

Trailing all game after a poor start by Justin Verlander, the AL West champion Astros overtook rookie star Julio Rodríguez and the wild-card Mariners at the end to begin their best-of-five Division Series.

