PARIS — The star-studded top half of the men’s bracket moves into the second round on Day 4 at Roland Garros, with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz all on the schedule.
Defending champion Djokovic faces Alex Molcan at Court Suzanne Lenglen, 13-time champion Nadal will close the day in Court Philippe Chatrier in the night session by facing Corentin Moutet, and 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is seeded sixth and leads the tour with four titles in 2022, meets Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Court Simonne-Mathieu. No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev is also due to play, taking on Sebastian Baez in Chatrier in the afternoon. The most intriguing women’s matchup will follow in the main stadium: 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu against Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic.
TODAY’S FORECAST — Partly cloudy. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
STAT OF THE DAY — 22: Consecutive first-round victories at Grand Slam tournaments for No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova, a two-time major finalist who came back to beat Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
QUOTE OF THE DAY — “At this point, it’s just funny. You’re 0-6 somewhere, it just becomes comical. I make quarters of Slams. I beat good guys in Slams. It’s not like I’m a guy who doesn’t do well in big events.” — No. 24 seed Frances Tiafoe of the U.S., who earned his first French Open victory in seven appearances by defeating Benjamin Bonzi of France, 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.