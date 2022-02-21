AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa rolled past Missouri State, 95-75, on Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa, which earned its fourth straight home victory. Bowen Born added 17 points. Trae Berhow had 15 points and six rebounds.
The Panthers improved to 16-10 and 12-4 in Missouri Valley Conference play, while the Bears fell to 20-9 and 11-5 in the league. UNI also took over sole possession of first place in the conference standings with 2 games remaining in the regular season.
Gaige Prim had 24 points for the Bears (20-9, 11-5). Lu’Cye Patterson added 18 points. Ja’Monta Black had 11 points.
The Panthers improved to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Missouri State 85-84 on Jan. 8.
No. 5 Purdue 84, Rutgers 72 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Jaden Ivey scored 25 points, Zach Edey added 15 points and No. 5 Purdue ended Rutgers’ recent run of success against ranked teams. Rutgers had won its last four games, all against teams in the Top 25. The Scarlet Knights also had beaten Purdue in December.
No. 8 Providence 71, Butler 70 (OT) — At Indianapolis: Jared Bynum made two free throws with 38 seconds left in overtime and Providence rallied from a 19-point deficit. Down 43-24 early in the second half and still trailing by seven points with 2 1/2 minutes left in regulation, the Friars (22-4, 12-2 Big East) pulled off the comeback.
No. 14 Houston 76, Wichita State 74 (2 OT) — At Wichita, Kan.: J’Wan Roberts’ dunk with 1.3 seconds remaining in double overtime lifted Houston. It was Roberts’ only basked of the game and followed Wichita State’s Craig Porter hitting a tying 3-point shot with 5.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime.
No. 17 USC 62, Washington St. 60 — At Los Angeles: Boogie Ellis hit a 16-foot jumper from the foul line with 0.2 seconds left to lift Southern California past Washington State. Washington State had a 60-57 advantage before USC scored the final five points. Max Agbonkpolo hit a 3-pointer to tie it with 2:15 remaining.