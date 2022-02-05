Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan added 31 points to lead the Chicago Bulls past the Indiana Pacers, 122-115, on Friday night in Indianapolis.
Chicago has won four of six and continues to hold the Eastern Conference’s top record.
Indiana lost its second straight despite getting a season-high 42 points from Caris LeVert, who also had eight assists and five rebounds. The recently signed Terry Taylor finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as Indiana played without its top four post players.
The Bulls took full advantage of the size disparity, even though they were without All-Star Zach LaVine because of back spasms.
Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field, and had four assists and three blocks.
Celtics 102, Pistons 93 — At Detroit: Jayson Tatum scored 24 points in 28 minutes, and Boston extended its winning streak to four games. Jaylen Brown scored 13 points for the Celtics, who won for the sixth time in seven games.
Raptors 125, Hawks 114 — At Toronto: Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 33 points, Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 11 assists, and Toronto won its fifth straight. Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter.
Cavaliers 102, Hornets 101 — At Charlotte: Trailing by one point with 1.2 seconds remaining, power forward Kevin Love hit two free throws to lift Cleveland.