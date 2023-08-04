Rookies Brice Turang and Sal Frelick hit three-run homers in consecutive innings and the Milwaukee Brewers continued Mitch Keller’s second-half skid in a 14-1 blowout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night in Milwaukee.

The Brewers had their largest run total and most-lopsided victory of the season. They had 16 hits to match their season high.

