Rookies Brice Turang and Sal Frelick hit three-run homers in consecutive innings and the Milwaukee Brewers continued Mitch Keller’s second-half skid in a 14-1 blowout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night in Milwaukee.
The Brewers had their largest run total and most-lopsided victory of the season. They had 16 hits to match their season high.
Frelick’s homer in the sixth highlighted a night in which he also hit a two-run double and drew a pair of walks. The five RBIs surpassed his total of four in his previous 11 major league games.
Turang went 3 for 5 and scored two runs in his first game since switching his uniform number from 0 to 2. His 414-foot drive into the second deck of the right-field stands in the fifth inning extended the Brewers’ lead to 8-1.
Turang’s number change followed the Brewers’ Tuesday afternoon trade of infielder Luis Urías to the Boston Red Sox. Although Urías was in the minor leagues at the time of the trade, he had worn No. 2 while playing 330 games for the Brewers from 2020-23.
Phillies 4, Marlins 2 — At Miami: Michael Lorenzen threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut as Philadelphia beat Miami.
Giants 1, Diamondbacks 0 — At San Francisco: LaMonte Wade Jr. homered and six San Francisco pitchers combined for the shutout as the Giants edged Arizona to take three of four games in the series.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rangers 5, White Sox 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer settled down after a shaky start to win his debut for AL West-leading Texas, striking out nine over six innings and getting some help from his new teammates as they beat Chicago.
Orioles 6, Blue Jays 1 — At Toronto: Jack Flaherty pitched six innings to win his Baltimore debut, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays each had four hits and the American League-leading Orioles beat Toronto.
Yankees 4, Astros 3 — At New York: Anthony Volpe drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as New York held off Houston.
INTERLEAGUE
Twins 5, Cardinals 3 — At St. Louis: Ryan Jeffers and Michael Taylor hit two-run home runs as Minnesota beat St. Louis.
Royals 9, Mets 2 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Brady Singer tossed eight innings of three-hit ball, Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters hit homers, and Kansas City completed a sweep of New York.