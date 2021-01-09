GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are making about 6,000 tickets available to season-ticket holders for their divisional playoff game, which will mark the first time they will have paying spectators at home this season.
Packers officials say seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout Lambeau Field. They’ll be available to season-ticket holders who didn’t opt out of the opportunity to purchase tickets this season.
The Packers hadn’t allowed any spectators for their first four regular-season home games. In late November, they made seating available to team employees and their immediate family members to test out Lambeau Field safety protocols in case paying spectators were allowed later in the season. The last two home games also featured hundreds of frontline workers who were invited to attend.
Fans will have to stay in their pods unless they’re using the rest room or purchasing food or drinks. Tailgating in the parking lot is prohibited. Spectators must wear face coverings at all times.
Titans to honor responding officers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The six first responders who evacuated residents before the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville will be the “Honorary 12th Titans” for Tennessee’s home game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
“While we can never thank these officers enough for their heroic acts, it is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to honor them at the game on Sunday,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill in a statement.
According to a news release, the six men and women — Officers Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sergeant Timothy Miller — will not only attend the game but also plunge a sword into the field to mark the countdown to kickoff.
Cowboys fire defensive coordinator
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after their defense allowed a franchise record in points and finished 31st in the NFL against the run in his only season, the team announced Friday.
Coach Mike McCarthy hired Nolan from New Orleans, where he was coaching linebackers, when McCarthy replaced Jason Garrett a year ago. They worked together for a season in San Francisco in 2005, when Nolan was coach and McCarthy was his offensive coordinator and the 49ers finished 4-12.
Dallas also fired defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, another former San Francisco coach.
Browns return to practice
CLEVELAND — Kevin Stefanski is still stuck in his basement at home. At least the Browns are out and about.
Well, most of them.
After being unable to practice for two days due to COVID-19 testing and protocols, Cleveland got permission from medical experts and the NFL to get on the field Friday for the first time this week in advance of Sunday’s wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team resumed normal activities — by 2021 standards — at its training facility, which has been closed since Tuesday when coach Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 along with Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and three others.
Harbaugh signs deal to stay at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has decided to stick with coach Jim Harbaugh, finalizing a new, five-year deal on Friday.
The school will pay him $4 million per year and as much as $8 million annually if he meets certain benchmarks, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not immediately released.
Virginia Tech’s Hooker to to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Tennessee has signed Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker as a graduate transfer, bolstering the position after a pair of Volunteers decided to transfer.
Coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Hooker’s signing Friday. Hooker will start at Tennessee this semester.
A native of Greensboro, N.C., Hooker started 15 of 25 games the past four seasons at Virginia Tech. He was 197 of 312 for 2,894 yards with 22 touchdown passes, and he ran 247 times for 1,033 yards and 15 TDs.
BASEBALL
Chacin to Yankees on minor league deal
NEW YORK — Right-hander Jhoulys Chacín and the New York Yankees have agreed to a minor league contract.
The 33-year-old would get an $800,000 salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.
He was 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA in five innings over two relief appearances for Atlanta last season.
BASKETBALL
Source: 76ers quarantine in New York
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are quarantining in New York because of a positive COVID-19 test for guard Seth Curry. A person familiar with the situation said the Sixers stayed overnight after the team learned of Curry’s positive result during Thursday’s loss against the Nets.
HOCKEY
Devils’ Crawford takes leave of absence
NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils goaltender Corey Crawford has taken an indefinite leave of absence due to undisclosed personal reasons. The Devils made the announcement Friday after a week of uncertainty in which the recently signed 36-year-old goaltender did not practice.
TRACK & FIELD
U.S. indoor championships canceled
The USA Track & Field indoor championships have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled to take place on Feb. 20-21 in Albuquerque, N.M. The indoor combined events were also canceled. They were scheduled to be held in conjunction with the championships.
World Athletics announced in December the 2020 World Athletics indoor championships, which were scheduled for March 19-21, 2021, would be moved to March 2023.