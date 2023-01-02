Iowa Penn St
Iowa’s Kris Murray (24) shoots over Penn State’s Camren Winter during the first half Sunday in State College, Pa.

 Gary M. Baranec The Associated Press

Jalen Pickett finished with a season-high 26 points, Andrew Funk scored 20 and Penn State held on for an 83-79 home victory over Iowa on Sunday.

Pickett made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws for the Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten Conference). He added seven rebounds and six assists. Funk sank 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Camren Wynter added 14 points, while Seth Lundy scored 10 and came up with the biggest play of the game.

