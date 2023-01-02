Jalen Pickett finished with a season-high 26 points, Andrew Funk scored 20 and Penn State held on for an 83-79 home victory over Iowa on Sunday.
Pickett made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws for the Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten Conference). He added seven rebounds and six assists. Funk sank 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Camren Wynter added 14 points, while Seth Lundy scored 10 and came up with the biggest play of the game.
Funk hit all four of his shots from beyond the arc and scored 16, while Pickett made his first five shots, scoring 14 to power the Nittany Lions to a 44-26 lead at halftime.
Funk’s first 3-pointer came at the 15:20 mark of the first half, giving Penn State a 9-8 lead. The Nittany Lions never trailed again, but things got dicey in the end.
Murray scored 22 of his season-high 32 points in the second half and his 3-pointer with 13:50 remaining pulled the Hawkeyes within nine points. Funk answered with a 3-pointer and Pickett had back-to-back layups, pushing Penn State’s lead to 61-45 just 44 seconds later.
Iowa battled back behind Murray. The reigning conference player of the year scored 17 points from there and his layup with 16 seconds left pulled the Hawkeyes within 81-79. Funk missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Lundy stole the ball on a Tony Perkins pass to Murray, was fouled and made two free throws to preserve the win.
Perkins finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3). Filip Rebraca scored 12 with five boards.
Missouri State 52, Drake 49 — At Springfield, Mo.: Donovan Clay had 15 points eight rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Bears (7-7, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Kendle Moore scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Chance Moore shot 3 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
The Bulldogs (11-4, 2-2) were led in scoring by Tucker DeVries, who finished with 20 points. D.J. Wilkins added 11 points for Drake. In addition, Roman Penn finished with six points, eight assists and three steals.
No. 11 UCLA at Washington — At Seattle: Adem Bona scored 18 points, Jamie Jaquez Jr. added another 17, and UCLA earned its 10th straight victory. Washington was held to 35% from the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.