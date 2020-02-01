Third-ranked Tony Cassioppi won a 7-0 decision over Penn State’s Seth Nevills in the final bout of the night, rallying top-ranked Iowa to a 19-17 victory over No. 2 Penn State on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa’s top-ranked 125-pounder, Spencer Lee, opened the dual with a 16-1 technical fall over Brandon Meredith. But Penn State’s No. 3-ranked Roman Bravo-Young won by injury default over No. 2 Austin DeSanto at 133 and No. 2 Nick Lee followed with a 20-5 technical fall over Carter Happel at 141 to give the Nittany Lions an 11-4 lead (Iowa was deducted a team point for mat control).
Iowa’s No. 3 Pat Lugo (149) and No. 5 Kaleb Young (157) won by decision, and the Hawkeyes’ No. 2 Michael Kemerer upset No. 1 Mark Hall, 11-6, at 174. Iowa and Penn State alternated decision victories at 184 and 197, cutting Penn State’s lead to one and setting the table for Cassioppi.