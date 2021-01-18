Ashley Joens and Iowa State again put an end to a long winning streak by No. 6 Baylor.
Joens scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter of a 75-71 win Saturday night that snapped the Lady Bears’ 61-game home court winning streak — just 10 months after the Cyclones ended Baylor’s 58-game Big 12 winning streak.
“Huge win,” Joens said. “Baylor’s a great team. Knowing that we can compete at the highest level with these types of teams, it kind of gives us that confidence going into the rest of the season.”
Baylor (8-2, 3-1 Big 12) played for the first time in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. The Lady Bears overcame an early 13-point deficit, but couldn’t avoid another streak-snapping loss to the Cyclones hours after their first full practice since their last game.
“We played very hard to stay in the game and to take leads, but I thought they controlled the game in a lot of ways,” said Mulkey, only cleared Saturday and still without any smell or taste. “I can make a million excuses sitting here. I’ve seen my team two times since Dec. 20 and we haven’t practiced all week. ... But you know it’s 2020 and it’s the COVID protocols and everything. You’ve just got to go play.”
Iowa State’s 57-56 win last March 8, when Joens made a free throw with 0.1 seconds left, came only days before the cancellations of the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA Tournament because of the virus.
Lexi Donarski finished with 17 points for the Cyclones (9-4, 5-1), including her tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:18 left that put them ahead to stay at 68-56 before Joens scored their last seven points. Emily m Ryan had 15 points.
“We’ve brought a lot of great teams down here and didn’t even have a chance,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “I told them at halftime, usually my speech at halftime is let’s finish the game and have a little pride. And today we talked at halftime about winning the game.”
Jaden Owens had 15 points for Baylor, which had three games postponed during its pause. NaLyssa Smith had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Moon Ursin had 12 points and Queen Egbo 11.
The Lady Bears hadn’t lost at home since Feb. 6, 2017 against Texas. Their nation-best home winning streak was the 10th longest in NCAA history, and that had also been their last regular-season conference loss before losing at Iowa State last March.
(Men)
No. 11 Houston 75, UCF 58 — At Houston: Quentin Grimes scored 18 points, Justin Gorham added 15 points and nine rebounds and Houston used a dominant first half to roll on Sunday.
No. 20 Virginia Tech 64, Wake Forest 60 — at Winston-Salem, N.C.: Tyrece Radford scored 20 points to help Virginia Tech hold off Wake Forest, earning the Hokies’ third league win in the span of eight days.
Loyola 88, Northern Iowa 46 — At Chicago: Former Dubuque Senior all-stater Noah Carter led Northern Iowa with 11 points and 6 rebounds, but the Panthers fell to 3-10 overall and 2-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Four Ramblers scored in double-digits — Tate Hall (13), Cameron Krutwig (11), Branden Norris (11) and Tom Welch (10).