SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former pitcher Octavio Dotel and cited ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring, officials said Tuesday.
Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said police are also actively pursuing the alleged leader of the ring, César Emilio Peralta, also known as “César the Abuser.” Castillo — not the current Cincinnati Reds’ pitcher — has not yet been arrested.
“Eighteen other people are linked to this network, including athletes and baseball players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo,” Rodríguez said in a news conference, calling it “the most important drug trafficking structure in the region.”
He said Peralta created a complicated system of companies to hide the origins of his assets, using members of his family and social circles, “including two sports figures in the Dominican Republic.”
Rodríguez said the U.S. government and police agencies participated in the investigation.
Dominican officials say a 1,050-kilogram shipment of drugs heading from South America to Puerto Rico was one of several seizures attributed to this ring.
Castillo was a three-time All-Star, won three Gold Gloves and was a member of the 2003 Florida Marlins team that won the World Series.
Dotel set a record for playing on more MLB teams than any other player. The teams were: Detroit, St. Louis, Toronto, Colorado, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta, Kansas City, New York Yankees, Oakland, Houston and New York Mets.
FOOTBALL
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team, and he has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.
Lawrence, the first freshman to quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the list released Tuesday and presented by Regions Bank. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense. Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.
Wisconsin junior running back Jonathan Taylor and junior center Tyler Biadasz made the first team offense, while Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa earned first team on defense.
Cowboys, LB Smith agree on extension
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a $64 million, five-year contract extension with young linebacker Jaylon Smith while the holdout by Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott nears a month since the team reported to training camp.
The 24-year-old Smith’s contract, which includes $35.5 million in guaranteed money, was announced Tuesday. A second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2016, Smith didn’t make his NFL debut until 2017 after recovering from a left knee injury suffered in his final game at Notre Dame, where he was an All-American in 2015.
Brown joins Raiders with new helmet
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown practiced in a certified helmet with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday, two days after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out.”
“He’s all in, ready to go,” coach Jon Gruden said. “That’s my understanding. Really happy to have him out here.”
Brown was not wearing a helmet during the open portion of practice and spent some of the time during stretch in the nearby weight room. But he walked off the field after practice holding a new helmet and Gruden said he’s running well after also missing time with frostbitten feet.
Broncos QB Lock to miss rest of preseason
DENVER — Drew Lock’s preseason is over, though the good news is that he won’t require surgery on his sprained right thumb. The Denver Broncos rookie quarterback will sit out the final two exhibition games, a source told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Lock suffered the injury in Monday night’s preseason loss to San Francisco.
Colts QB Luck to take another week off
INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck will miss another week of practice as he continues recovering from a lower left leg injury. He last practiced July 28. The Colts already had said the injury would keep Luck out of the entire preseason.
BASKETBALL
Ex-Michigan State star Cleaves acquitted
FLINT, Mich. — A jury acquitted former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves on Tuesday of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in a motel room four years ago.
The verdict announced in a Genesee County courtroom in Cleaves’ hometown of Flint came after a nearly-two week trial that included the testimony of the Mount Morris woman, who told jurors that she had wanted to leave the motel room but Cleaves continued to force himself on her.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
University of North Dakota donors sign pact
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A major donor to the University of North Dakota who had threatened to withhold donations over a dispute with the former president has agreed to a 10-year contract extension with the school to operate the team’s hockey arena. School and Ralph Engelstad Arena officials announced Tuesday that the deal will run through September of 2030. Terms were not announced.
SOCCER
MLS awards expansion franchise to St. LouisST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer has awarded the next expansion franchise to St. Louis, where a new downtown stadium will be built and the team will begin play during the 2022 season. The team does not yet have a name.
The team will push the league to 28 clubs, including a handful beginning play in the next few years. FC Cincinnati is playing its inaugural season this year, Inter Miami FC and Nashville SC begin play next year, Austin FC begins play in 2021 and St. Louis will follow the next year.