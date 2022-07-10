Albert Pujols hit his 684th homer and Tommy Edman drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to help the scuffling St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3, on Sunday at Busch Stadium.
St. Louis had lost two straight and six of seven. Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 28th homer for the Phillies, who had won three in a row.
Pujols, who singled to start the go-ahead rally in the eighth, has 1,377 extra-base hits to tie Stan Musial for third place on the career list. The slugger’s fifth homer of the season was a solo shot in the sixth that brought the Cardinals within 3-2. They tied it in the seventh on Nolan Gorman’s groundout.
Dodgers 11, Cubs 9 — At Los Angeles: Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 with a homer, and Los Angeles rallied from a pair of five-run deficits to complete a homestand with their seventh consecutive victory.
Braves 4, Nationals 3 (12 innings) — At Atlanta: Austin Riley hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and a winning single in the 12th off Jordan Weems (0-1).
Marlins 2, Mets 0 (10 innings) — At New York: Sandy Alcantara alloeed six hits over seven innings and extended his shutout streak to 19 innings and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored on a throwing error by catcher Tomás Nido in the 10th.
Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 2 — At Phoenix: Connor Joe drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single off All-Star Joe Mantiply in the seventh and Colorado rallied to take three of four from Arizona.
Giants 12, Padres 0 — At San Diego: Alex Wood (6-7) took a no-hit bid into the sixth before rookie C.J. Abrams single, and Wilmer Flores had two home runs among his four hits and four RBIs.
Pirates 8, Brewers 6 — At Milwaukee: Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth agaist Trevor Gott (1-2), and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 4, Tigers 2 — At Chicago: Left fielder Robbie Grossman dropped Luis Robert’s short fly with two outs in the eighth to end his record errorless streak at 440 games since June 13, 2018, leading to two unearned Chicago runs. Pinch-hitter A.J. Pollock’s two-out single broke a 2-2 tie, and Eloy Jiménez followed with a run-scoring single.
Orioles 9, Angels 5 — At Baltimore: The Orioles rolled to their eighth straight victory, using successive four-run innings and three RBIs by Ramón Urías.
Twins 6, Rangers 5 — At Arlington, Texas: Ryan Jeffers broke a 4-4 tie with a sixth-inning homer off Brock Burke (4-2) and Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep.
Mariners 6, Blue Jays 5 — At Seattle: Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and Seattle took advantage for its eighth straight win, boosted by Carlos Santana’s two home runs.
Royals 5, Guardians 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Zack Greinke (3-5) pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter.
Astros 6, Athletics 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Korey Lee got his first three hits in the major leagues and drove in three runs.
Red Sox 11, Yankees 6 — At Boston: Franchy Cordero, Christian Vazquez and J.D. Martinez homered in Boston’s win.
INTERLEAGUE
Reds 10, Rays 5 — At Cincinnati: Mike Moustakas, Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India each hit a two-run homer in the third and Cincinnati extended its winning streak to four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.