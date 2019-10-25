MINNEAPOLIS — It’s been a satisfying October in Minnesota to say the least.
Dalvin Cook had 174 all-purpose yards with a touchdown as the Minnesota Vikings went a perfect 4-0 in the month of October with a 19-9 win over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.
It marks the fourth straight win for Minnesota (6-2), which last lost on Sept. 29 at the Chicago Bears. Since then, they’ve taken down the New York Giants, Philadelphia, Detroit and now Washington.
Stefon Diggs finished with seven receptions for 143 yards, the first Vikings player with three straight 125-yard games since Randy Moss in 2001. Kirk Cousins was 23-for-26 with 285 yards passing for Minnesota.
The Redskins fell to 1-7 on the year, with Adrian Peterson rushing for 76 yards on 14 carries.
Lions sign Gilchrist after Diggs trade
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed safety Marcus Gilchrist.
Detroit made the move Thursday, filling a roster spot vacated earlier in the week by a trade that sent starting safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle. Gilchrist started every game last season for the Oakland Raiders and has 98 starts since his rookie year in 2011 with the Chargers.
BASEBALL
Phillies hire Girardi as new manager
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies got their man.
Philadelphia hired former Yankees manager Joe Girardi to replace Gabe Kapler on Thursday. Girardi will be introduced at a news conference Monday.
“I’m excited for this next chapter of my career,” Girardi said in a statement. “The Phillies have a strong commitment to winning from the owners to the front office to the players to the fans. It’s something that I’ve seen up close for the last 30 years of my baseball career. I played against the great Phillies players of the early ‘90s from Dutch Daulton to John Kruk to Dave Hollins, and I managed against their teams during the incredible run they had from 2008 to 2011. To have my name now associated with this great franchise is something that I couldn’t be happier about.”
Astros fire Taubman after reporter incident
HOUSTON — The Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters following Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.
The team released a statement Thursday that said Taubman’s conduct did not reflect the organization’s values “and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.”
Taubman has previously apologized for using language that was “unprofessional and inappropriate” in the clubhouse following the victory. Sports Illustrated reported he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy before being traded from Toronto to the Astros. Taubman shouted “Thank God we got Osuna!” according to SI.
Yankees’ Hicks out 8-10 months
NEW YORK — New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have Tommy John surgery for a partially torn ligament in his throwing elbow and is expected to be out eight to 10 months. General manager Brian Cashman announced Thursday that Hicks would have the operation Oct. 30. Hicks injured his right elbow Aug. 3. He initially rested and rehabbed with hopes of returning late in the season, but eventually he was sent home to Phoenix with instructions to rest until doctors could evaluate him in the offseason.
Padres hire Tingler as manager
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are turning to another rookie manager as they try to bridge the difficult gap between rebuilding and contending.
The Padres have hired Jayce Tingler from the Texas Rangers to take over a team that has missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons and hasn’t had a winning record in nine years, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday.
BASKETBALL
Antetokounmpo’s triple-double leads Bucks to season-opening win over Rockets
The NBA’s reigning MVP picked up right where he left off in the Milwaukee Bucks’ season debut.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for a triple-double as the Bucks defeated the houston Rockets, 117-11, on Thursday in Houston.
Russell Westbrook finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists and James Harden had 19 points and 13 assists to lead the Rockets.
Young with 38 as Hawks down Pistons
DETROIT — Trae Young had 38 points and nine assists and the Atlanta Hawks opened the season with a 117-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.
John Collins added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jabari Parker had 18 points. Vince Carter checked in for Atlanta with 6:52 left in the first quarter, becoming the first player to see action in 22 NBA seasons.
Derrick Rose led Detroit with 27 points, and Andre Drummond had 21 points and 12 rebounds. On Wednesday night in Indiana, Drummond had 32 points and 23 rebounds in Detroit’s season-opening victory.
GOLF
Tiger shakes off rust, leads in Japan
INZAI CITY, Japan — Tiger Woods couldn’t have scripted a better scenario for the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan despite his shaky start.
After a layoff from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago, Woods shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Zozo Championship.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
McGregor sets return fight for January
MOSCOW — Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts in January with a UFC fight in Las Vegas.
The Irish fighter said Thursday he will return “fully focused” on Jan. 18 at the T-Mobile Arena.
The 31-year-old McGregor hasn’t fought since losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. He was banned for six months and fined $50,000 for his part in a post-fight brawl.