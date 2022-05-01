Tim Anderson and Luis Robert homered to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 4-0, on a rainy Saturday in Chicago, snapping the Angels’ six-game winning streak.
Josh Harrison, AJ Pollock and Anderson had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who won for the second time in 12 games.
Vince Velasquez (1-2) held the Angels to four hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings. He was 0-9 with a 9.57 ERA in his previous 12 starts.
A downpour forced a rain delay in the sixth inning, with Mike Trout facing a 2-2 count. As players exited the field, Trout remained at the plate and Velasquez on the mound. They smiled at each other, and Trout gestured for Velasquez to continue pitching before walking to the dugout.
Tanner Banks replaced Velasquez after the 1-hour, 1-minute delay and got Trout to ground out on his first pitch — the ninth of the delayed at-bat.
Tyler Wade had two hits for the AL West-leading Angels, who were trying to climb to eight games above .500 for the first time since June 10, 2018. Three-time MVP Trout and reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani were a combined 0 for 8 with two strikeouts.
Liam Hendriks, who entered with a 4.76 ERA, got Trout and Ohtani to fly out before issuing a walk and inducing a lineout to end the game.
Chicago has scored four runs or more just three times since April 13.
Twins 9, Rays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Kyle Garlick hit two home runs off starter Shane McClanahan and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay. Carlos Correa had three hits for the Twins, who have won eight of nine. Cody Stashak (2-0) got the win in relief. McClanahan (1-2) struck out a career-high 11 in five innings, giving up three runs on four hits, including Garlick’s two homers. The left-hander leads the American League with 42 strikeouts.
Guardians 3, Athletics 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Pinch-hitter Richie Palacios hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and Cleveland took advantage of a key error to beat Oakland. Palacios hit a towering double on a 3-1 pitch from Dany Jiménez (1-1).
Blue Jays 2, Astros 1 — At Toronto: George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading José Berríos and Toronto past Houston and snapping the Astros’ season-long winning streak at four. Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third, the 19th multi-homer game of his career.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Diamondbacks 2, Cardinals 0 — At St. Louis: Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed homered in the eighth inning, sending Arizona past St. Louis. Marte led off the eight by taking a 1-1 changeup off Miles Mikolas (1-1) into the right field bullpen for his first homer of the season. One out later, Ahmed sent a 1-1 fastball into the left field bullpen for his second homer.
Giants 9, Nationals 3 — At San Francisco: Jason Vosler homered and Darin Ruf had three hits as San Francisco overcame the absence of several players due to COVID-19 and beat Washington. Giants starter Logan Webb (3-1) gave up a career-high 11 hits in six innings. He struck out three, walked one and allowed three runs. The Giants snapped a two-game skid with their sixth win in eight games.
INTERLEAGUE
Marlins 3, Mariners 1 — At Miami: Jesús Luzardo allowed one run and two hits in six innings and Miami won its seventh straight game. Brian Anderson had two hits for the Marlins, whose last seven-game win streak ran from April 24-30, 2016.
Rangers 3, Braves 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Corey Seager homered in his third straight game, and Dane Dunning allowed one run over a career-high 7 2/3 innings for Texas. The Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak.