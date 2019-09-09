The Southeastern Conference held three of the top four spots in The Associated Press college football poll after LSU’s road victory against Texas pushed the Tigers to No. 4.
Clemson remained No. 1 on Sunday, receiving 56 first-place votes out of 62 in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Alabama received 6 first-place votes and Georgia stayed at No. 3. LSU jumped two spots after winning, 45-38, at Texas on Saturday to make it three straight SEC teams after Clemson. The last conference to hold three of the top four spots in the poll was the SEC on Nov. 2, 2014, when Mississippi State was No. 1, Auburn was third and Alabama fourth.
Southern California, which was unranked in the preseason for the first time since 2001, moved in at No. 24 after beating Stanford 45-20.
Iowa State, which barely held on to its ranking after needing OT to beat Northern Iowa in Week 1, dropped out in an idle week. On Saturday, the Cyclones host Iowa, which moved up one spot to No. 19. ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Ames this weekend.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says quarterback Terry Wilson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn patellar tendon that will require surgery.
Wilson was injured late in the third quarter Saturday night on a horse-collar tackle by Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Turan Rush. He was carted off the field for observation and an MRI on Sunday revealed the tear. A release from the school did not state when Wilson would have surgery.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will have season-ending surgery on his fractured left foot.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced Bentley’s decision Sunday. Bentley suffered a Lisfranc fracture in the foot on the final play of a 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31 and was in a walking boot and using a scooter to get around on the sideline as South Carolina beat Charleston Southern 72-10 on Saturday.
GOLF
Casey wins 1st European Tour title in 5 years
HAMBURG, Germany — Ryder Cup star Paul Casey carded a 6-under 66 to win the European Open by one shot on Sunday for his first European Tour title in five years.
Casey started the day a stroke behind overnight leaders Bernd Ritthammer and Robert MacIntyre and held his nerve with a bogey-free round to claim his 14th European Tour victory at 14-under 274 overall.
It was Casey’s first European Tour title since he won the KLM Open in 2014.
Casey, a four-time Ryder Cup player, is the third successive English player to win the tournament after 2017 winner Jordan Smith and Richard McEvoy in 2018.
Home favorite Ritthammer, Scottish rookie MacIntyre and Austria’s Matthias Schwab finished at 13 under in a three-way tie for second, one ahead of Bernd Wiesberger.
Casey led after opening with a 66 at Green Eagle Golf Courses on Thursday, shot a second round 73 but fought back Saturday with a 69.
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — John Pak completed a perfect week and John Augenstein delivered the clinching point as the American rallied from a two-point deficit Sunday and won the Walker Cup for the first time away from home in 12 years.
Facing a two-point deficit at the start of Sunday, the Americans picked up a point in morning foursomes and then overwhelmed Great Britain & Ireland by taking eight of 10 singles matches for a 15 1/2-10 1/2 victory at Royal Liverpool.
Team USA won the Walker Cup for the second straight time, and the first time overseas since Royal County Down in 2007.
AUTO RACING
MONZA, Italy — Charles Leclerc ended Ferrari’s nine-year wait for victory at its home circuit as he held off the Mercedes duo to win the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, securing his second successive Formula One victory in the process.
The 21-year-old Leclerc, who started from pole position, was roared on by the passionate Ferrari tifosi as he crossed the line 0.8 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 35.1 ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton.
Ferrari’s last win at Monza came in 2010 through Fernando Alonso.
Leclerc’s teammate Sebastian Vettel had a miserable race as he was given a 10-second stop/go penalty early on for returning to the track unsafely after spinning off at the Ascari chicane and almost causing an accident with Lance Stroll.
The four-time world champion finished 13th.
BASKETBALL
PHILADELPHIA— Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating outside the stadium after he wore a Redskins jersey and hat to the party.
Scott didn’t appear to get injured in the video of the fight. He stuck around and took selfies, according to posts by other fans.
Scott has become a popular player in the city for responding to invitations on social media and showing up to hang out with fans. He dropped in at wedding reception earlier in the summer.
NEW YORK — The WNBA playoff field is set with many of the final seeds decided on the last day of the regular season.
Washington and Connecticut clinched the top two seeds earlier this week and have double byes until the semifinals. Los Angeles also had the No. 3 locked up before Sunday. Las Vegas, which had missed the playoffs the previous four years, earned a bye in the first round by beating Phoenix on Sunday and Chicago’s loss to Washington. The Sky will be the No. 5 seed and host Phoenix in the opening round Wednesday.
Minnesota had a chance to get a home game, but a loss to Los Angeles on Sunday and a win by Seattle in Dallas gave the Storm the home matchup against the Lynx on Wednesday night in the opening round.