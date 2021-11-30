NEW YORK — Max Scherzer has shattered baseball’s record for highest average salary, agreeing Monday to a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The $43.33 million average salary is 20% higher than the previous mark, the $36 million Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is averaging in his $324 million, nine-year contract with New York.
Scherzer would have the right to opt out after the 2023 season to become a free agent once again. Scherzer also receives a full no-trade provision, requiring his approval for any deals. The agreement also includes award bonuses.
A three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, the 37-year-old right-hander was 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA last season for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on July 30.
The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a $325 million, 10-year deal with shortstop Corey Seager, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Seager was the NL MVP in 2020 and a two-time All-Star in his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .306 with 16 homers and 57 RBIs in 95 games this year, when he broke a finger on his right hand after getting hit by a pitch May 15 and missed 2 1/2 months.
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a contract with American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Ray still must undergo a physical and the deal has not been signed. ESPN.com first reported the sides were finalizing an agreement, expected to be for $115 million over five years.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran pitcher José Quintana to a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Quintana gives a needed veteran presence to a starting pitching staff that was among the worst in the majors in 2021. Quintana is 83-80 with a 3.84 ERA in 10 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco.
Steven Matz and the Cardinals finalized a $44 million, four-year contract Monday, giving St. Louis the shutdown left-hander it desperately sought for a rotation that otherwise returns intact next season. Matz received a $2 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, and salaries of $8 million next season, $10 million in 2022 and $12 million each in 2023 and 2024.
NEW YORK — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna received a retroactive 20-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
Ozuna was arrested May 29 on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. He was placed on administrative leave under the domestic violence policy.
FOOTBALL
Vikings deem Cook day to day
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook’s availability this week for the game at winless Detroit is in doubt because of an injury to his left shoulder, but coach Mike Zimmer stopped short on Monday of confirming a long-term absence. Cook was hurt on a carry late in the third quarter on Sunday at San Francisco and carted off in obvious pain.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy checked into the team hotel the day after the Thanksgiving game as a precaution with COVID-19 infections spreading on his staff.
The second-year Dallas coach is out for Thursday night’s game in New Orleans, and will be among six coaches and staff members not making the trip because of positive tests.
Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is heading back to injured reserve, the team announced Monday. He’ll miss the remainder of the year. McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Panthers’ game against the Dolphins and was seen leaving in a walking boot.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on the COVID-19 list. Watt is the third high-profile member of the Steelers to go on the COVID-19 list in recent weeks.
GOLF
The pioneering Lee Elder, who in 1975 broke the color barrier as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters, died Sunday night at age 87. His death was announced by the PGA Tour and first reported by African American Golfer’s Digest.