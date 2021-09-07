IOWA CITY — University of Iowa senior defensive back Riley Moss earned the Big Ten defensive player of the week award following No. 18 Iowa’s 34-6 win over No. 17 Indiana Saturday. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.
On Sunday, Moss was named the Walter Camp national Defensive Player of the Week.
Moss became just the third player in school history to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a single game. He had a 30-yard interception return to give Iowa a 14-0 advantage in the opening minutes of the game. Moss collected his second touchdown in the final minutes of the second quarter, returning the theft 55 yards for the score.
Moss added one solo tackle and two pass break-ups against the Hoosiers as the Hawkeye defense allowed just 233 yards total offense. Moss has three career interceptions returned for touchdowns, adding to his 54-yard touchdown in Iowa’s 49-7 win over Michigan State a year ago.
Iowa plays at Iowa State on Saturday. ESPN’s GameDay will be in Ames for the pregeam.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota running back Mo Ibrahim will miss the rest of the season because of a lower left leg injury, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday. The fifth-year player from Baltimore will have surgery Tuesday and need four to six months to recover. He was a second-team preseason Associated Press All-America selection.
It is believed he injured his Achilles tendon.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury. Harbaugh gave the update Monday, two days after Bell was injured in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan.
He was the team’s leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019. Bell, who started 17 of 33 games, has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama outside linebacker Chris Allen has a fractured foot and could be out for the rest of the season, coach Nick Saban said Monday.
Allen was hurt on a sack of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King early in the second quarter of the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s 44-13 opening victory on Saturday, forcing a fumble on the play. Saban said the injury will require surgery.
STORRS, Conn. — UConn football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Monday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs remained without All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu after his positive test for COVID-19 as the two-time defending AFC champions began preparing Monday for their season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith practiced on a limited basis Monday after missing virtually all of training camp with a back injury.
Smith had participated in only one training-camp workout, and that was on Aug. 16. The Pro Bowl pass rusher took part in individual drills Monday as the Packers prepare for Sunday’s season opener with the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville.
BASEBALL
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will undergo surgery on his left big toe today.
The 62-year-old Francona stepped down for the season July 29 and had hip replacement surgery a few days later. He has been doing rehab work at Progressive Field and watched a few games at the ballpark with members of the front office. Francona had surgery for a staph infection in his toe in February and wore a walking boot while managing this season. The rehab for Tuesday’s surgery is expected to take eight to 10 weeks.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves locked up another key player for next season, announcing a $20 million, one-year deal for pitcher Charlie Morton on Monday. The contract includes a $20 million club option for 2023 with no buyout.
GOLF
TOLEDO, Ohio — Europe retained the Solheim Cup on Monday, clinching just its second victory on U.S. soil when Matilda Castren closed out Lizette Salas 1 up to give the visitors their 14th point, sparking a somewhat muted celebration at breezy Inverness. Castren calmly curled in a 10-foot par putt on the 18th to edge Salas and give Europe back-to-back Cup victories for just the second time in the 31-year history of the biennial showdown between the two rivals.