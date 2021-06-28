WIMBLEDON, England — Serena Williams said she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics, but did not want to say why during her pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.
Williams previously expressed concern about Olympic restrictions blocking athletes from bringing children and child care assistance along to Tokyo due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Japan.
“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision,” Williams said the day before the start of main-draw action at Wimbledon, where she will try to collect her 24th Grand Slam singles title. “I don’t really want to — I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.”
The 39-year-old Williams has won four gold medals at past Summer Games for the United States: in both singles and doubles at the 2012 London Olympics — which held the tennis competition at the All England Club — and in doubles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics. All of her doubles golds were won with her older sister, Venus, as her partner. At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Serena Williams lost in the third round of singles to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and the siblings were beaten in the first round of doubles. Before that, they had been 15-0 as an Olympic doubles team.
Other top tennis players such as Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem also have said they’ll skip the trip to Japan, where the Olympics open on July 23, a year after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Roger Federer said Saturday he hasn’t decided whether to participate in the Tokyo Games and will figure that out after he sees how things go at Wimbledon.
GOLF
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Nelly Korda powered her way to her first major championship Sunday with a performance worthy of her new status as the No. 1 player in women’s golf.
Korda nearly holed out with a 7-wood from 243 yards for a tap-in eagle, and the 22-year-old American seized control by using her length from that graceful swing for another eagle that sent her to victory in KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
She finished with a 15-foot par putt for a 4-under 68, giving her a three-shot victory over Lizette Salas at the Atlanta Athletic Club. At 19-under 269, she tied the Women’s PGA record to par last matched by Inbee Park at Westchester Country Club in 2015.
AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker won the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship at difficult Firestone for his second victory of the year and third major title. Eight strokes ahead in the third round and four in front entering the final round, Stricker closed with an even-par 70 for a six-stroke victory over defending champion and Wisconsin friend Jerry Kelly.
MUNICH — Viktor Hovland held off a final-round charge from Martin Kaymer to become the first Norwegian winner of a European Tour event at the BMW International Open on Sunday. Hovland (70) finished on 19 under to beat Kaymer by two shots after the German shot 8-under 64 in the final round. A bogey on the 17th left Hovland with a one-shot advantage heading into the final hole but he birdied the par-five to seal the win.
MOTOR SPORTS
NORWALK, Ohio — Cruz Pedregon raced to his first Funny Car victory in more than three years Sunday, beating points leader Bob Tasca III in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
SPIELBERG, Austria — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday to win back-to-back races for the first time in his career.
With a clean start from pole, the Red Bull driver denied Lewis Hamilton an early attack and he remained ahead for the entire race, beating his Mercedes rival by more than 35 seconds. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third ahead of Sergio Perez as Red Bull and Mercedes occupied the top four places once more.
LONG POND, Pa. — Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off Ty Gibbs on a Sunday full of big hits at Pocono Raceway. Cindric, the reigning champion in NASCAR’s second-tier series, won the season opener at Daytona and added victories at Phoenix and Dover to grab the points lead. The 22-year-old Cindric has this final season before moving next year to Cup to drive for Wood Brothers Racing.
CYCLING
PERROS-GUIREC, France — Tour de France debutant Mathieu Van der Poel snatched the race leader’s yellow jersey with a win in the second stage on Sunday. Van der Poel, grandson of Tour great Raymond Poulidor, attacked in the sharp climb leading to the finish line at Mur de Bretagne to drop world champion Julian Alaphilippe, who had led after the first stage.
Van der Poel sealed his maiden stage win ahead of last year’s champion Tadej Pogacar, with Primoz Roglic completing the podium.