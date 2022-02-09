IOWA CITY — The Iowa athletic department announced Tuesday that Lew Montgomery will serve in an interim role in support of the department’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.
Montgomery’s appointment comes after assistant athletics director for diversity, equity and inclusion Broderick Binns accepted a job outside the university. Montgomery will serve as a member of the athletic department’s senior staff and assist department leadership, coaches and athletes in activating diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Montgomery has been the university’s Finance and Operation Department’s associate director for diversity, equity, and inclusion and employment experience. He was a four-year letterman (1989-92) on the Hawkeyes’ football team.
Montgomery, who is Black, has held senior leadership roles in human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion and community relations for several companies.
FOOTBALL
Packers hire Bisaccia to run special teams
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are counting on former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to upgrade their beleaguered special teams.
The Packers announced Tuesday that Bisaccia will joining Matt LaFleur’s staff as the team’s third special teams coordinator in as many seasons. The Packers had a punt and a field goal blocked in an NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers and had the NFL’s worst special teams during the regular season, according to Football Outsiders efficiency metrics.
Police: Kamara, 3 others attacked man
LAS VEGAS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is accused of punching and badly injuring a man in an attack also involving at least three men who were with Kamara last weekend at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, according to a police arrest report.
The alleged victim told Las Vegas police he fell unconscious on the floor, where police said video showed him being punched, kicked and stomped on by three people who accompanied Kamara at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s at the Cromwell hotel-casino.
Titans extend Vrabel, GM Robinson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come.
Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel.
BASKETBALL
Pacers trade Sabonis to King
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers will look completely different when they return home later this week while Sacramento Kings are getting a All-Star.
The two teams agreed to a six-player trade Tuesday that will send star forward Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento and emerging point guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers, a person with direct knowledge of the details told The Associated Press.
The Kings will get Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a second-round draft pick in addition to Sabonis. Indiana is adding Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, the source said.
Pelicans acquire McCollum in 7-player deal
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade, said two people familiar with the situation.
The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers get forward Josh Hart, and guards Tomas Staoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation in the form of a 2022 protected first round draft choice and two future second-rounders.
BASEBALL
Prosecutors won’t charge Dodgers’ Bauer
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday decided not to charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a San Diego woman he met through social media.
Prosecutors were unable to prove the San Diego woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Bauer, 31, was placed on paid leave on July 2 under the players’ union and Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy.
Rockies’ Black inks 1-year extension
DENVER — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, two wins shy of becoming the 66th manager in major league history to win 1,000 games, agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including 91-72 in 2018. His 349 victories are third-most in team history, trailing Clint Hurdle’s 534 and Don Baylor’s 440.