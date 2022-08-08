White Sox Rangers Baseball
The Chicago White Sox’s Andrew Vaughn and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim watch Vaughn’s two-run home run Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The White Sox won, 8-2. Vaughn finished with three hits.

 LM Otero The Associated Press

Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers, 8-2, on Sunday to split a four-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Leury Garcia had three hits and scored twice and Jose Abreu had three singles as the White Sox broke out offensively. They had 15 hits, five for extra bases, after being limited to four runs and 13 hits in the previous three games.

