Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers, 8-2, on Sunday to split a four-game series in Arlington, Texas.
Leury Garcia had three hits and scored twice and Jose Abreu had three singles as the White Sox broke out offensively. They had 15 hits, five for extra bases, after being limited to four runs and 13 hits in the previous three games.
The White Sox pulled within two games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central and remained three games behind in the wild-card race.
Lucas Giolito allowed one run in five innings on six singles and three walks to earn his second consecutive win. Giolito (8-6) struck out five and threw 103 pitches, four short of his season high.
Blue Jays 3, Twins 2 (10 innings) — At Minneapolis: Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead Toronto past Minnesota to split their four-game series.
Guardians 1, Astros 0 — At Cleveland: Triston McKenzie held Houston to two hits and struck out eight in eight innings, and Luke Maile homered for the first time in three years for Cleveland. McKenzie retired 15 straight hitters before pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker walked with one out in the eighth.
Rays 7, Tigers 0 — At Detroit: Yu Chang and Yandy Diaz drew bases-loaded walks in a seven-run ninth inning to lead Tampa Bay over Detroit.
Mariners 6, Angels 3 — At Seattle: Jesse Winker hit a grand slam, Marco Gonzales struck out seven and the Mariners beat the Angels as Shohei Ohtani received a visit from trainers and continued to struggle. Ohtani was visited by trainers before his second at-bat after colliding with Gonzales near the on-deck circle, but stayed in the game.
Royals 13, Red Sox 5 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Royals rookie MJ Melendez hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help Kansas City beat Boston.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Marlins 3, Cubs 0 — At Chicago: Jesús Luzardo allowed one hit over seven innings for his first win since April, and Jacob Stallings and Peyton Burdick hit back-to-back home runs as Miami blanked Chicago to prevent a three-game sweep.
Reds 4, Brewers 2 (10 innings) — At Milwaukee: Donovan Solano hit a sacrifice fly off Devin Williams (2-2) in the 10th inning and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee. Solano also had an RBI double in the eighth as the Reds won for the eighth time in 10 games.
Dodgers 4, Padres 0 — At Los Angeles: Cody Bellinger hit two homers, Tyler Anderson allowed two hits over seven innings and Los Angeles completed a statement-making sweep of revamped San Diego. Freddie Freeman had two RBI singles in the major league-leading Dodgers’ eighth consecutive victory and their 30th in 35 games.
Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4 — At Phoenix: Daulton Varsho jogged home with the go-ahead run on a balk, Christian Walker clubbed a two-run homer and Arizona rallied to beat Colorado.
Mets 5, Braves 2 — At New York: Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching New York past Atlanta for its 12th victory in 14 games. Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the first-place Mets matched a franchise record with 19 strikeouts — including three in a row from Edwin Díaz to earn his 26th save.
Phillies 13, Nationals 1 — At Philadelphia: Darick Hall homered twice, Nick Maton and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run shot and Philadelphia finished a four-game sweep of Washington.
INTERLEAGUE
Pirates 8, Orioles 1 — At Baltimore: Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and Pittsburgh snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak.
Giants 6, Athletics 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, Thairo Estrada also connected and San Francisco won its seventh consecutive interleague road game.
