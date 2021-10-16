A capsule look at the best-of-seven National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves:
Schedule: (All times EDT) Game 1, Saturday, at Atlanta, 7:07 p.m. (TBS); Game 2, Sunday, at Atlanta, 6:37 p.m. (TBS); Game 3, Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS); Game 4, Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS); x-Game 5, Thursday, Oct. 21, at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS); x-Game 6, Saturday, Oct. 23, at Atlanta, TBD (TBS); x-Game 7, Sunday, Oct. 24, at Atlanta, TBD (TBS).
x-if necessary.
Season Series: Dodgers won 4-2.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Record: 106-56.
Playoff Entry: NL wild card.
Manager: Dave Roberts (sixth season).
Projected Rotation: RHP Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.46 ERA, 236 Ks in 179 1/3 IP; 7-0, 1.98, 89 Ks with Dodgers and 8-4, 2.76, 147 Ks with Washington), RHP Walker Buehler (16-4, 2.47, 212 Ks, 207 2/3 IP), LHP Julio Urías (20-3, 2.96, 195 Ks, 185 2/3 IP).
Top Hitters: 2B Trea Turner (.338, 9 HRs, 24 RBIs with Dodgers; .322, 18, 49 with Washington. Had MLB-leading 195 hits, 32 SBs, 319 total bases), SS Corey Seager (.306, 16, 57), LF AJ Pollock (.297, 21, 69), RF Mookie Betts (.264, 23, 58, 93 runs, .854 OPS).
Top Relievers: RHP Kenley Jansen (4-4, 2.22 ERA, 38/43 saves), RHP Blake Treinen (6-5, 1.99, 7 saves), RHP Joe Kelly (2-0, 2.86, 2 saves), RHP Corey Knebel (4-0, 2.45, 3 saves), RHP Brusdar Graterol (3-0, 4.59).
October Glance: Dodgers are in playoffs for ninth straight year and are defending their first World Series title since 1988. Looking to become first repeat champion since New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000. ATLANTA BRAVES
Record: 88-73.
Playoff Entry: NL East champion.
Manager: Brian Snitker (sixth season).
Projected Rotation: LHP Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA, 158 Ks in 165 2/3 IP), RHP Ian Anderson (9-5, 3.58, 124 Ks in 128 1/3 IP), RHP Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34, 216 Ks in 185 2/3 IP), RHP Huascar Ynoa (4-6, 4.05) or LHP Drew Smyly (11-4, 4.48).
Top Hitters: 1B Freddie Freeman (.300, 31 HRs, 83 RBIs, .896 OPS), 3B Austin Riley (.303, 33, 107, .898 OPS), 2B Ozzie Albies (.259, 30, 106, 40 doubles, 20 SBs), CF Adam Duvall (.228, 38, 113 with Miami and Atlanta), RF Jorge Soler (.223, 27, 70 with Kansas City and Atlanta).
Top Relievers: LHP Will Smith (3-7, 3.44 ERA, 37/43 saves, 87 Ks, 67 IP), RHP Luke Jackson (2-2, 1.98), LHP Tyler Matzek (0-4, 2.57).
October Glance: Atlanta is back in NLCS after squandering 3-1 series lead last year and losing to Dodgers 4-3 in Game 7. ... Braves won fourth consecutive division title and 21st overall, most in majors. Atlanta took 14 straight division crowns in completed seasons from 1991-2005, including first three during that run in NL West. ... Braves shut down NL Central champion Brewers for 3-1 series victory in NLDS.