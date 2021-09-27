Clemson tumbled to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10. The Tigers (2-2) lost for the second time this season Saturday — falling in double overtime to North Carolina State — and dropped 16 spots from No. 9 in the AP Top 25. Clemson’s top-10 streak was tied with Alabama for the longest current run in college football and second-longest in the history of the AP poll, behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93. The Crimson Tide remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes out of 62. No. 2 Georgia received the remaining four first-place votes. Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa held at No. 5 and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6. Two teams that started the season in the top 10 are now unranked. Iowa State started No. 7, its best ranking in school history after finishing ninth in 2020, but now sits at 2-2 and unranked. North Carolina was No. 10 to start the season, but fell out after being routed by Georgia Tech to fall to 2-2. Wisconsin began the season No. 12 but after losing to Penn State and Notre Dame to fall to 1-2 is unranked.
Utah football player killed at house party
SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah football player died in a shooting at a house party early Sunday, Salt Lake City police said. The shooting that killed Aaron Lowe occurred just after midnight, only hours after the Utes beat Washington State, 24-13, and less than a year after a teammate of Lowe’s died in an accidental shooting. Another victim — a woman — was hospitalized in critical condition and authorities were searching for a suspect. Lowe, 21, was the first recipient of a scholarship created to honor former Utah player Ty Jordan, a 19-year-old tailback who died after an accidental shooting in December 2020. Jordan and Lowe were high school teammates in Mesquite, Texas.
GOLF
Hataoka claims LPGA tournament
ROGERS, Ark. — Nasa Hataoka survived a nervy finish for a one-shot victory over Minjee Lee and Eun-Hee Ji at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.. Hataoka, a 22-year-old from Japan, shot a final round 4-under 67 to finish at 16 under. She three-putted the par-5 18th after reaching the green in two, having to make a 3-footer for par after rolling her first putt 15 feet past the hole. Hataoka, who won her fifth LPGA Tour title, had her first victory in this event in 2018.
Choi edges Langer, Cejka at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — K.J. Choi shot a closing 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach for his first PGA Tour Champions win.
MOTOR SPORTS
Hamilton wins 100th F1 race
SOCHI, Russia — Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with victory in the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen. Hamilton dropped to seventh place when he was boxed in at the first corner but fought back and passed Lando Norris for the win when the McLaren driver stayed out on slick tires in late rain and slid off the track.
Palou cruises to checkers at Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Smooth and steady, same as he’s been all season, Alex Palou cruised to his first IndyCar championship with an easy Sunday drive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. The 24-year-old became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship and pulled it off in just his second season in the United States with a fourth-place finish on the temporary downtown street course that rolls along the Long Beach waterfront.
TENNIS
Hurkacz wins Moselle Open
METZ, France — Top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz clinched his third title of the year and fourth win in four finals as he beat Pablo Carreno Busta, 7-6 (2), 6-3, in the Moselle Open final on Sunday. The 24-year-old Pole did not drop a set in winning the indoor tournament in Metz for the first time.
Kontaveit defeats Sakkari in Ostrava final
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Unseeded Anett Kontaveit cruised past fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 7-5, to win the Ostrava Open on Sunday for her third WTA title.
Kwon ends South Korean wait for ATP title
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — Kwon Soon-woo became the first South Korean tennis player in 18 years to win a men’s tour title as he beat James Duckworth, 7-6 (6), 6-3, in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday.
RUNNING
Adola wins Berlin Marathon in 2:05:45
BERLIN — Guye Adola of Ethiopia won the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, when compatriot Kenenisa Bekele’s attempt to break the world record was undone by warm weather and a blistering start to the race. Adola was runner up to Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin in 2017 and he went one better by winning in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 45 seconds. Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 2:20:09 on her debut.