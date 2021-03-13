If Friday marked the final time Megan Maahs wears the Northern Iowa uniform, she can smile about her final performance.
Maahs, a senior and former all-state player at Western Dubuque, scored 17 points — just one short of her career high — and grabbed 11 rebounds, but the Panthers lost a narrow decision to Bradley, 62-59, in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in Moline, Ill.
Karli Rucker added 19 points for Northern Iowa (14-12).
Drake 71, Valparaiso 60 — At Moline, Ill.: Grace Berg and Kierra Collier scored 13 points apiece, Maggie Negaard added 12, and Drake beat Valaparaiso to reach the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
Texas 84, Iowa State 82 (OT) — At Kansas City, Mo.: Ashley Joens scored 28 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, but Iowa State lost to Texas in overtime in the Big 12 Conference tournament quarterfinals.