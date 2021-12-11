No. 22 WISCONSIN (8-1, 1-0) at No. 21 OHIO STATE (7-2, 1-0)
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: Two ranked teams match up as No. 22 Wisconsin visits No. 21 Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown. Wisconsin has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Ohio State has won two of its three games against ranked teams.
Savvy seniors: Ohio State’s Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens and Jamari Wheeler have combined to account for 32 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.
Dominant Davis: Johnny Davis has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.
No. 11 ARIZONA (8-0) at ILLINOIS (7-2)
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: Fox
Bottom line: No. 11 Arizona looks for its ninth straight win as it faces Illinois, who has won five in a row. Arizona is looking to extend its eight-game winning streak, while Illinois has won five in a row.
Stepping up: Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer has complemented Cockburn and is producing 15.8 points per game. The Wildcats are led by Bennedict Mathurin, who is averaging 17 points and 6.6 rebounds.
CLEMSON (5-4) vs. DRAKE (6-3)
Site: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ACC Network
Bottom line: Clemson goes up against Drake in a non-conference matchup. Drake knocked off Nebraska Omaha by eight points on Wednesday, while Clemson fell, 80-75, at Miami on Saturday.
Team leaders: The Tigers are led by PJ Hall and David Collins. Hall is averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while Collins is putting up 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Tucker DeVries and Tremell Murphy. DeVries has accounted for 13.3 points and four rebounds while Murphy has averaged 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.