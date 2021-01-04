LeBron James had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis added 17 points and nine rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers opened a two-game set in Memphis with a 108-94 victory over the Grizzlies on Sunday night.
James played within the offense for the first three quarters, then became more aggressive to start the fourth, scoring the Lakers first 10 points of the period. His 3-pointer with 2:34 left made it 101-90.
Montrezl Harrell added 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Lakers win their third straight.
Bulls 118, Mavericks 108 — At Chicago: Zach LaVine scored 39 points, and Coby White added 23 to lead the Bulls past shorthanded Dallas. Luka Doncic sat out the game because of a left quadriceps contusion suffered on Friday night. Jalen Brunson led Dallas with 31 points.
Celtics 122, Pistons 12O — At Detroit: Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the Detroit veteran on the other end to help Boston beat the Pistons for a weekend split. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points.
Wizards 123, Nets 122 — At New York: Bradley Beal had 27 points, 10 rebounds and the assist on Thomas Bryant’s go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left, leading Washington past Brooklyn.
Nuggets 124, Timberwolves 109 — At Minneapolis: Jamal Murray scored a season-high 36 points, Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season and Denver beat Minnesota.
Jazz 130, Spurs 109 — At San Antonio: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and Utah made a season-high 21 3-pointers to beat San Antonio. Donovan Mitchell added 22 points and nine assists in 29 minutes. Utah was 21 for 41 on 3-pointers compared to 6 for 19 by San Antonio.
Clippers 112, Suns 107 — A Phoenix: Paul George scored 39 points to lead the Clippers to the road win.