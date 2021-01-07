With words and actions, several NBA teams showed dismay Wednesday hours after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump was able to storm the U.S. Capitol and in response to a decision by a Wisconsin prosecutor not to charge a police officer who shot a Black man last year.
In Miami, the Heat and Boston Celtics released a joint statement saying they were playing “with a heavy heart” in a game where most players and coaches knelt for the national anthem. In Milwaukee, the Bucks and Detroit Pistons both took turnovers on their first possessions — intentionally, with all 10 players on the court kneeling. And in Phoenix, the Suns and Toronto Raptors stood in a circle and linked arms for the American and Canadian anthems.
Earlier in the day at the Capitol, a mob delayed Congress from certifying the results of November’s election and paving the way for President-elect Joe Biden to be sworn in later this month.
“It’s an embarrassing and shameful day in our country,” New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy said.
Magic 105, Cavaliers 94 — Orlando, Fla.: Former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz suffered a season-ending tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the first quarter of Orlando’s win. Terrence Ross scored 20 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Magic.
Pacers 114, Rockets 107 — At Indianapolis: Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading Indiana.
76ers 141, Wizards 136 —At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid scored 38 points and NBA-leading Philadelphia overcame a Washington record-tying 60-point performance by Bradley Beal.
Celtics 107, Heat 105 — At Miami: Payton Pritchard’s putback with two-tenths of a second left lifted Boston. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Jaylen Brown had 21 for the Celtics, who wasted an early 17-point lead and a 10-point lead in the final minute before winning.
Hornets 102, Hawks 94 — At Atlanta: Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 44 points and Charlotte recovered after trailing for the first time in the fourth quarter.
Knicks 112, Jazz 100 — At New York: Austin Rivers scored 23 points, including 14 straight for the Knicks down the stretch, and Julius Randle had 30 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists as New York won its third straight.
Bucks 130, Pistons 115 — At Milwuakee: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and Khris Middleton added 23 as the Bucks rolled to their third straight victory. The Bucks (5-3) beat the Pistons 125-115 on Monday and have now won their last nine regular-season meetings with Detroit.
Thunder 111, Pelicans 110 — At New Orleans: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points, and Darius Bazley chipped in 20 to lead Oklahoma City. Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 29 points.