Kofi Cockburn scored 24 points, freshman Adam Miller added 18 and No. 5 Illinois beat Nebraska, 86-70, on Thursday night in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois (17-6, 13-4 Big Ten) played without star Ayo Dosunmu, who broke his nose Tuesday against Michigan State and is expected to miss at least two more games.
Freshman guard Andre Curbelo narrowly missed a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
It was the most points for Miller since he scored 14 against Ohio State on Jan. 16.
Trey McGowens led Nebraska (5-17, 1-14) with 18 points. Kobe Webster and Shamiel Steveson added 12 each for the Cornhuskers.
Illinois was 30-for-62 from the field (48%) while Nebraska shot 27-for-61 (44%). The Fighting Illini outrebounded Nebraska, 43-29.
It was a physical game from the opening tip. Back-to-back technical fouls were called on both teams late in the first half, and there were several minor scuffles. Miller hit two 3-pointers and made several circus layups to pull Illinois ahead.
Miller had 16 points at halftime and Illinois led, 36-28.
No. 1 Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75 — At Spokane, Wash.: Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Drew Timme had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Gonzaga won its 50th straight at home, beating Santa Clara.
No. 12 Houston 81, Western Kentucky 57 — At Houston: Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 points and had six rebounds to help Houston beat Western Kentucky.