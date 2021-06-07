The NHL received an exemption from Canadian health officials allowing cross-border travel for teams starting in the semifinal round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the league announced on Sunday.
When in Canada, teams will be required to stay in a bubble and be tested daily for COVID-19, similar to the tight restrictions that allowed the NHL to stage and complete its playoffs in two hub cities last year. Teams will be assigned designated hotels and have no interaction with the public.
Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino’s spokesman Alexander Cohen said the decision was made in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada and with approval from the Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba governments. Cohen said the government will not hesitate to take further action should it be required.
The exemption means the winner of the NHL’s West Division second-round playoff series between Colorado and Vegas will be allowed to travel to face the winner of the North Division second-round series between Winnipeg and Montreal. The exemption will stay in place in the event Winnipeg or Montreal advances to the Stanley Cup Final.
RIGA, Latvia — Nick Paul scored in overtime on a 2-and-1 break with Ottawa Senators teammate Connor Brown and Canada won its 27th world hockey title, beating Finland 3-2 on Sunday night.
Maxime Comtois and Adam Henrique also scored for Canada, which looked down-and-out after losing its first three games in Riga before going on an improbable run to the top of the podium.
Earlier, the United States claimed bronze with a 6-1 win over Germany. Cal Petersen made 33 saves for the Americans.
FOOTBALL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has agreed to a deal with Atlanta for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, allowing the Falcons to clear salary cap space while the Titans get help for Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown.
Both teams confirmed the trade Sunday.
The Falcons will receive the Titans’ second-round pick in 2022 and their fourth in 2023 with Atlanta sending Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023 to Tennessee pending Jones passing a physical.
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed Billy Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Sunday and reinstated fellow outfielder Adam Engel from the IL.
Hamilton is dealing with a right oblique strain. He left Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Detroit after the fourth inning.
MOTOR SPORTS
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Sergio Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a two-lap shootout after championship leader Max Verstappen crashed while leading with a tire failure and Lewis Hamilton went off course trying to seize the win on the standing restart.
Verstappen was four laps away from a second consecutive victory Sunday when his Red Bull suddenly slammed hard into the wall with a puncture to his left rear tire. The Dutchman climbed from his car, inspected the tire and kicked it in anger before stomping off in disgust over the race-changing failure.
GOLF
DES MOINES — Stephen Ames won the Principal Charity Classic on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title, taking advantage of Tim Herron’s final-round collapse.
Seven strokes behind Herron entering the round, Ames shot a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over fellow Canadian Mike Weir. The 57-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad finished at 12-under 204 at Wakonda Club.
Weir closed with a 69.
HAMBURG. Germany — Maverick Antcliff of Australia shot a 4-under 68 to share a one-stroke lead with England’s Matthew Southgate after the second round of the European Open on Sunday.
The tournament at Green Eagle Golf Courses was shortened to 54 holes — and its start postponed by two days to Saturday — to allow players to deal with Germany’s travel restrictions.
Antcliff and Southgate go into today’s final round ahead of Darius Van Driel of the Netherlands, Edoardo Molinari of Italy and Scottish players Scott Jamieson and David Law.
SAN FRANCISCO — Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Nasa Hataoka on Sunday and become the second teenager to win the U.S. Women’s Open after Lexi Thompson collapsed down the stretch. Saso overcame back-to-back double bogeys early in the round to make the playoff. She then won it with a 10-foot putt on the ninth hole to become the first player from the Philippines to win a golf major.
TRACK & FIELD
HENGELO, Netherlands — Sifan Hassan set a world record by running the 10,000 meters in 29 minutes, 6.82 seconds at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games on Sunday.
The 28-year-old Dutch athlete, back in the same stadium where she set her European record of 29:36.67 in the 10,000 last October, shaved more than 10 seconds off the previous world-best mark of 29:17.45 set by Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.