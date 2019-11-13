Major League Baseball has expanded its investigation into the Houston Astros after The Athletic website reported the team stole signs during home games in 2017 by using a camera positioned in center field.
The report Tuesday quoted pitcher Mike Fiers, who played for the Astros that season, and three other unidentified people with the club. The Astros won the World Series that year — two sources told The Athletic that Houston used the system into the playoffs while another source said it ended before the postseason.
The website said the process was started by a struggling hitter and a coach, neither of whom was identified. The camera at Minute Maid Park was connected to a television monitor in the tunnel between the Astros’ dugout and clubhouse, The Athletic said, and team employees or players would communicate expected pitches by banging a trash can to signal off-speed pitches.
“I just want the game to be cleaned up a little bit because there are guys who are losing their jobs because they’re going in there not knowing,” Fiers told the website.
The Astros said in a statement the team “has begun an investigation in cooperation with Major League Baseball” and declined additional comment.
Shildt, Baldelli named managers of year
NEW YORK — Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals has edged out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers to win NL Manager of the Year.
Shildt earned the award in his first full season on the job. Counsell received more first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Tuesday night, but Shildt got more second-place votes and appeared on more ballots.
Atlanta’s Brian Snitker was third after winning the award last year. The Dodgers’ Dave Roberts finished fourth, and Nationals manager Dave Martinez was fifth. Washington won the World Series, but voting concluded before the postseason began.
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli won the AL prize in a tight ballot over Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees. Both received 13 first-place votes, but Baldelli got more second-place nods. The 38-year-old is the youngest to win the award and the eighth to take it in his first full season on the job.
White Sox add Coolbaugh to coaching staff
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have hired Scott Coolbaugh as their assistant hitting coach.
The White Sox announced the move Tuesday. He will work with new hitting coach Frank Menechino.
The 53-year-old Coolbaugh spent last season as the hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A Oklahoma City affiliate after serving as the Baltimore Orioles’ hitting coach from 2015 to 2018. The Orioles ranked third in the majors in homers (890), eighth in total bases and ninth in slugging percentage during his tenure. He worked for the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks send 49ers to 1st loss in OT
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — After a wild overtime that featured a rare Russell Wilson interception, a missed field goal by San Francisco and a questionable decision from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the Seahawks knocked the 49ers from the ranks of the unbeaten and made sure the NFC West would remain tight down the stretch.
Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal after Chase McLaughlin missed a kick earlier in overtime, and the Seahawks handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss with a 27-24 victory on Monday night.
Bucs waive CB Hargreaves
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft and the most experienced starter in the team’s struggling secondary. The team announced the move Tuesday, two days after the fourth-year pro was benched during the second half of a 30-27 victory over Arizona because of what coach Bruce Arians described at the time as a lack of hustle.
College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama is fifth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, behind LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia, which took over the fourth spot in the selection committee’s second top 25.
LSU replaced Ohio State as No. 1 on Tuesday night after the Tigers won at Alabama on Saturday. The Buckeyes were bumped to No. 2. Clemson moved up two spots to No. 3 after two teams ahead of the Tigers lost for the first time last week, including Alabama.
Police ID fan who fell at Jack Trice Stadium
AMES, Iowa — Authorities have released the name of a man who was injured in a fall from the upper level of Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium onto fans below.
A university police report says Eric Ely, 31, hit three women on the lower level during the Oct. 26 game against Oklahoma State. None of them suffered serious injuries, and Ely reported that he briefly lost consciousness and suffered a concussion. He was taken to an Ames hospital before being flown to a Des Moines hospital.
The report says Ely “jumped up during a big play and just went over the rail in one movement; like the momentum carried him over.” Witnesses told investigators that Ely didn’t appear to be intoxicated. Ely has declined to comment publicly. Police say no charges have been filed.
Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams
Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday in a private workout arranged by the league to be held in Atlanta. The exiled former Pro Bowl quarterback posted on Twitter: “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”
Middle Tennessee WR charged with rape
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee wide receiver Zeke Cobb has been suspended from the program as he faces rape charges.
Murfreesboro police spokesman Larry Flowers said Tuesday that Cobb has been served a sealed indictment on two counts of rape stemming from an incident in 2018. Flowers didn’t have any additional details on the case.