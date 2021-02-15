Isaac Hill (Iowa-Grant) — The 6-foot-2 senior scored 19 points on Monday night to become just the fourth member of the 1,000-point club at Iowa-Grant. He averaged 15.1 points per game as a junior and has been one of the SWAL’s top point producers as a senior.
Carson Michels (Bellevue Marquette) — The Marquette senior is the third-leading scorer in the state with 534 points and leads the state with 29.7 points per game and 135 free throws made. He became the 11th player in Marquette history to score 1,000 points and averages 13.6 rebounds per game while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.
Emerson Lux-Morales (Western Dubuque) — Western Dubuque’s heavyweight wrestler was crowned an Iowa Class 3A district champion Saturday to earn a trip to the state wrestling tournament this week in Des Moines. Lux-Morales pinned the No. 1 seed, who was an undefeated opponent, and he also beat the No. 2 seed by a score of 15-8 en route to the title.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/athlete to cast your vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. each Tuesday