Volleyball Nebraska Celebration
Nebraska and Omaha play a college volleyball match Wednesday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The event drew more than 92,000 fans.

 Eric Olson The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska laid claim to the world record for largest attendance at a women’s sporting event with 92,003 filling Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night for the Cornhuskers’ volleyball match against Omaha.

The university took aim at the record last spring when it announced it would hold a daylong celebration of a sport that enjoys immense popularity in this state of fewer than 2 million. The event began with an exhibition between in-state Division II powers Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State and was followed by the Huskers’ regular-season match. Country artist Scotty McCreery was to perform afterward.

