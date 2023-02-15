Bottom line: The Panthers have gone 8-6 at home. Northern Iowa is 6-5 in games decided by at least 10 points. Drake averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game. The Bulldogs beat Northern Iowa, 88-81, in double overtime on Feb. 2 in Des Moines.
Top performers: Bowen Born is shooting 41.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa. Tucker DeVries averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Roman Penn is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Drake.
No. 22 TCU (17-8, 6-) at No. 19 IOWA STATE (16-8, 7-5)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: The Cyclones are 12-1 on their home court. Iowa State is 16- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game. TCU is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. Iowa State beat the Horned Frogs, 69-67, on Jan. 7 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Top performers: Jaren Holmes is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.5 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State. Emanuel Miller is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.
