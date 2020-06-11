CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who was accused in 2017 of making sexually suggestive comments to women and a racial slur directed at a black team scout, was lifted from its pedestal outside the team's stadium and taken away Wednesday.
“We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down," a team statement said. "We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.”
The statement did not elaborate on the information that prompted the removal of the 13-foot (nearly 4-meter) statue, which was originally placed outside the north gate of Bank of America Stadium in 2016 as a gift from team minority partners honoring Richardson's 80th birthday. A team spokesman would only say the statue was coming down for good.
Attempts to reach Richardson for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.
In December 2017, Richardson announced that he was putting the team up for sale after a Sports Illustrated report, citing unidentified sources, said he made suggestive comments to women and on at least one occasion directed a racial slur at an African American team scout.
The report stated that settlements in the accusations against Richardson came with non-disclosure requirements forbidding the parties from discussing the details. The league also fined Richardson $2.75 million over the misconduct allegations.
SEC scraps football media days
The Southeastern Conference has scrapped its scheduled football media days in July and instead plans to hold its first virtual event.
League officials announced the decision Wednesday. SEC media days had been scheduled to be held July 13-16 in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Commissioner Greg Sankey says the virtual format will allow the league to manage media days in a healthy manner during the coronavirus pandemic and give programs flexibility as they prepare for the upcoming season. Sankey says the SEC looks forward to returning to its traditional media days format in 2021, which had been scheduled for Nashville.
The SEC did not announce dates for the new virtual media days. Sankey is expected to deliver his annual “State of the SEC” along with media sessions with all head coaches and select players.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR bans Confederate flag
NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties.
NASCAR says Wednesday the Confederate flag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”
Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's lone black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was “no place” for them in the sport. Wallace asked the stock car series with deep ties to the South to formally distance itself from what for millions is a symbol of slavery and racism.
At long last, NASCAR obliged.
Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR’s core Southern-based fan base.
The move was announced before Wednesday night's race at Martinsville Speedway. Wallace was set to drive a Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme.
TENNIS
Players outside rankings eligible for grant
Tennis players ranked outside the top 500 in singles or outside the top 175 in doubles are eligible for grants worth up to $1,000 from the International Tennis Federation to help deal with the suspension of competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The ITF announced Wednesday specifics of a total relief fund worth more than $2.5 million, including money for national associations and players.
That has $350,000 earmarked for players ranked 501 to 700 in ATP or WTA singles, who receive $1,000 each, or 176 to 300 in doubles, who receive $750 each.
More than 1,000 ITF events, including junior and wheelchair tennis, have been wiped out since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The ATP and WTA tours also have been suspended since March. Those tours teamed with the ITF and the four Grand Slam tournaments to set up a $6 million fund for certain players, including those ranked from 101 to 500 in singles.
SOCCER
MLS to resume season on July 8
Major League Soccer is resuming its season amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 8 with a World Cup-style tournament in Florida that won't include fans in the stands.
The league's 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.
Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. The group matches will count toward the regular season, the league said.
Teams had played just two games to start the season when the league suspended play March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BASEBALL
Coca-Cola ends MLB sponsorship
ATLANTA — The Coca-Cola Co. has ended its sponsorship of Major League Baseball after three seasons.
“Following a review of all Coca-Cola North America marketing assets at the conclusion of 2019, we made the decision to end our national sponsorship with MLB,” company spokeswoman Kate Hartman said in an email Wednesday. “We will continue to support 16 MLB teams at the local level.”
Coca-Cola and MLB announced a partnership in April 2017, and said then that the company also had partnerships with 18 of the 30 clubs.
Coca-Cola’s decision was first reported by the Sports Business Journal.
PepsiCo Inc. sponsored MLB from 1997-2016.
BASKETBALL
Advocate groups ask NCAA to move tournament from Idaho in light of transgender ban
BOISE, Idaho — Groups that advocate for civil rights and women’s rights have joined notable athletes in asking the NCAA to move 2021 men’s basketball tournament games out of Idaho after the state passed a law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.
A letter sent Wednesday and signed by athletes including Megan Rapinoe, Billie Jean King, Jason Collins and Sue Bird calls for the NCAA to take all championship events out of Idaho. The first and second rounds of the men's tournament are scheduled for next March at Boise State University.
The NCAA issued a statement opposing the law and had previously banned events in North Carolina in 2016 after passage of a law that excluded gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide antidiscrimination protections. The North Carolina law also required transgender people to use restrooms in schools and state government buildings that correspond to the gender on their birth certificate.
The North Carolina law was repealed a year later and the NCAA lifted its ban on events in the state.
Williamson attorneys call allegations 'baseless'
Attorneys for Zion Williamson’s former marketing agent are continuing their legal push to examine whether the former Duke All-American accepted improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils, allegations the NBA rookie's attorney said are “baseless.”
Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.
In a court filing Tuesday in the North Carolina case, Prime Sports-Ford attorneys continued to argue that last summer’s No. 1 overall NBA draft pick didn’t meet the definition of a student-athlete because he was “ineligible/permanently ineligible” to play college sports. The filing references housing for Williamson's family during his time with the Blue Devils as well as three luxury SUVs registered by his mother and stepfather between December 2017 and April 2019 — the latter being the same month Williamson announced he would go pro before ultimately being picked by the New Orleans Pelicans.
BOXING
Joshua-Fury closer to 2-fight deal
LONDON — An all-British world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer.
Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua's camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.
“The biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed,” Fury said in a video message posted on Twitter. “Two-fight deal.”
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, earlier Wednesday told British broadcaster Sky Sports that the camps had agreed to two fights.
“We’re in a good place,” Hearn said. “It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights."
Specific dates and venues have not been finalized and contracts have not been signed, but Hearn said the sides have agreed on the financial terms.
