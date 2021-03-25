JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard on Wednesday, giving them an experienced backup if they trade Gardner Minshew.
Responding to a question about Minshew potentially being on the block last week, coach Urban Meyer said “at this point, no.”
Signing Beathard could change that. He started 12 games over four years in San Francisco, throwing for 3,469 yards, with 18 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He was a third-round draft pick from Iowa in 2017. NFL Network reported he signed a two-year deal worth $5 million.
Jacksonville is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft. The Jaguars also have 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton on the roster.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah on Wednesday, maintaining their depth behind two-time Pro Bowl pick Dalvin Cook.
Abdullah will return for a fourth season with the Vikings, who first acquired him via waiver claim in 2018 after being let go by the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the second round in 2015. Abdullah has mostly played on special teams for the Vikings, including as a kickoff returner with an average of 24.6 yards per return. He has 31 carries for 157 yards and 24 catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games for Minnesota. He had two scoring receptions in 2020.
Dan Snyder will soon be the sole owner of the Washington Football Team. Snyder is buying out the team’s minority owners in a move that gives him total control and should end a lengthy, bitter court dispute along with any speculation that he’d be pushed to sell his boyhood team he bought in 1999.
An NFL spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that Snyder’s application for a debt waiver of $450 million was approved by the league’s finance committee and that the deal is pending approval from team owners. Three-quarters, or 24 of 32 teams, need to sign off during a vote at the annual league meeting next week to make it official.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they have re-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to another one-year contract. The 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler played his first seven seasons with Minnesota. But after being released by the Vikings just before free agency started last season, Rhodes joined the Colts on a one-year deal in hopes of jump-starting his career.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Iowa to allow fans at outdoor events
The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Thursday that it will allow limited fan attendance at outdoor athletic events for the remainder of the spring seasons, effective immediately. Iowa will allow 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues for events but will continue to restrict attendance at indoor events. Spring sports include soccer, field hockey, tennis, baseball and softball.
BASKETBALL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida point guard Tre Mann, the program’s best one-on-one playmaker since Jason Williams more than two decades ago, is leaving school early and turning pro. Mann is expected to hire an agent and does not intend to return to college. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gainesville led the Gators with 16 points a game and 83 assists this season and was the team’s second-leader rebounder, averaging 5.6 a game.
HOCKEY
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tim Peel’s career as an NHL referee is over after his voice was picked up by a TV microphone saying he wanted a make-up penalty call against the Nashville Predators. The league on Wednesday announced that Peel “no longer will be working NHL games now or in the future.” The 54-year-old Peel had already made plans to retire next month.
ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bob Plager was killed Wednesday in a car crash in St. Louis. He was 78.
Police said Plager was alone in his vehicle when it collided with a vehicle carrying two women on Interstate 64 in St. Louis about 1:30 p.m. One of the women sustained minor injuries. No other details were released.
OLYMPICS
PARIS — Julie Pomagalski, a former Olympic snowboarder from France, has died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40. Pomagalski competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2006 Turin Games. She won gold in the snowboard cross at the world championships in 1999.