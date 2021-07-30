The New York Yankees acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash for two minor leaguers Thursday in their second major trade this week for desperately needed left-handed bats. The swap came ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline today. Earlier in the day, the Yankees announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas. Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016. Popular in the clubhouse and with Cubs fans, Rizzo didn’t play in a 7-4 loss at home to Cincinnati on Thursday. The three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner is making $16.5 million this year and can become a free agent after the season.
Cubs deal Tepera to White Sox
CHICAGO — Reliable reliever Ryan Tepera is heading from the North Side to the South Side. The struggling Chicago Cubs traded the 33-year-old right-hander to the crosstown White Sox on Thursday for minor league lefty Bailey Horn, giving the AL Central-leading White Sox some bullpen help. Tepera is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings this season and has allowed just one home run over his last 36 appearances. Over his seven-year major league career with Toronto and the Cubs, he’s 12-14 with a 3.54 ERA in 279 1/3 innings.
White Sox acquire Hernández from Cleveland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chicago White Sox acquired second baseman César Hernández from Cleveland for minor leaguer Konnor Pilkingtony. Hernández provides a power boost while filling in for injured starter Nick Madrigal. Hernández, 31, is slashing .231/.307/.431 with a career-high 18 home runs to go with 47 RBIs in 96 games for Cleveland.
Royals send Duffy to Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers got Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade Thursday as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push. The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named. BASKETBALL
Lakers acquire Westbrook from Wizards
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards for three players and this year’s first-round draft pick. According to two people with knowledge of the deal, the Lakers are trading Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to Washington for Westbrook. FOOTBALL
SEC votes to invite Texas, Oklahoma
Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank. The latest move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That’s when the schools’ media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires. The SEC said in an announcement that its leaders voted unanimously to extend invitations to the Longhorns and Sooners and bring them into the conference effective July 1, 2025.
ESPN says Big 12 allegations ‘without merit’
WICHITA, Kan. — One day after Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN that accused it of conspiring with other conferences to break up his league, the network has responded with some claims of its own. “The accusations you have made are entirely without merit,” ESPN president of programming and content Burke Magnus wrote in a letter addressed to Bowlsby. “Apart from a single vague allegation that ESPN has been ‘actively engaged in discussions with at least one other’ unnamed conference, which ESPN disputes, your letter consists entirely of unsubstantiated speculation and legal conclusions. To be clear, ESPN has engaged in no wrongful conduct and, thus, there is nothing to ‘cease and desist.’ We trust this will put the matter to rest.”
Kids’ Day at Kinnick Stadium on Aug. 14
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa football team will stage its annual “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, on Saturday, Aug. 14. Admission to the event is free for all fans. Gates to Kinnick Stadium will open at 11 a.m., with the team’s practice scheduled to begin at noon. Due to COVID safety, there will be no autographs this year. Free schedule posters and rosters will be available inside all open gates. HOCKEY
Saad inks deal with Blues
The St. Louis Blues inked Brandon Saad to a five-year contract Thursday. The 28-year-old Saad spent last season with Colorado, putting up 24 points during the regular season and scoring seven goals in 10 playoff games. Saad won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2013 and 2015 and is heading to his fifth NHL organization.
The New York Yankees acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash for two minor leaguers Thursday in their second major trade this week for desperately needed left-handed bats.
The swap came ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline today. Earlier in the day, the Yankees announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas. Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs.
The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016. Popular in the clubhouse and with Cubs fans, Rizzo didn’t play in a 7-4 loss at home to Cincinnati on Thursday.
The three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner is making $16.5 million this year and can become a free agent after the season.
Cubs deal Tepera to White Sox
CHICAGO — Reliable reliever Ryan Tepera is heading from the North Side to the South Side. The struggling Chicago Cubs traded the 33-year-old right-hander to the crosstown White Sox on Thursday for minor league lefty Bailey Horn, giving the AL Central-leading White Sox some bullpen help.
Tepera is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings this season and has allowed just one home run over his last 36 appearances. Over his seven-year major league career with Toronto and the Cubs, he’s 12-14 with a 3.54 ERA in 279 1/3 innings.
White Sox acquire Hernández from Cleveland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chicago White Sox acquired second baseman César Hernández from Cleveland for minor leaguer Konnor Pilkingtony. Hernández provides a power boost while filling in for injured starter Nick Madrigal. Hernández, 31, is slashing .231/.307/.431 with a career-high 18 home runs to go with 47 RBIs in 96 games for Cleveland.
Royals send Duffy to Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers got Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade Thursday as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push. The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named.
BASKETBALL
Lakers acquire Westbrook from Wizards
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards for three players and this year’s first-round draft pick.
According to two people with knowledge of the deal, the Lakers are trading Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to Washington for Westbrook.
FOOTBALL
SEC votes to invite Texas, Oklahoma
Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank.
The latest move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That’s when the schools’ media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires. The SEC said in an announcement that its leaders voted unanimously to extend invitations to the Longhorns and Sooners and bring them into the conference effective July 1, 2025.
ESPN says Big 12 allegations ‘without merit’
WICHITA, Kan. — One day after Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN that accused it of conspiring with other conferences to break up his league, the network has responded with some claims of its own.
“The accusations you have made are entirely without merit,” ESPN president of programming and content Burke Magnus wrote in a letter addressed to Bowlsby. “Apart from a single vague allegation that ESPN has been ‘actively engaged in discussions with at least one other’ unnamed conference, which ESPN disputes, your letter consists entirely of unsubstantiated speculation and legal conclusions. To be clear, ESPN has engaged in no wrongful conduct and, thus, there is nothing to ‘cease and desist.’ We trust this will put the matter to rest.”
Kids’ Day at Kinnick Stadium on Aug. 14
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa football team will stage its annual “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, on Saturday, Aug. 14. Admission to the event is free for all fans.
Gates to Kinnick Stadium will open at 11 a.m., with the team’s practice scheduled to begin at noon. Due to COVID safety, there will be no autographs this year. Free schedule posters and rosters will be available inside all open gates.
HOCKEY
Saad inks deal with Blues
The St. Louis Blues inked Brandon Saad to a five-year contract Thursday. The 28-year-old Saad spent last season with Colorado, putting up 24 points during the regular season and scoring seven goals in 10 playoff games. Saad won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2013 and 2015 and is heading to his fifth NHL organization.