Bears Camp Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass at the NFL football team's training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears gave quarterback Justin Fields a new playmaking receiver and added to their offensive line in an effort to provide him with better protection.

Now, it’s up to him to show that he can develop into the passer they need him to become. The Bears are counting on it in his third season after they finished with a league-worst 3-14 record last year.

