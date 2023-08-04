Morocco defeated Colombia, 1-0, on Thursday in Perth, Australia, to make it to the Women’s World Cup knockout round — and to make even more history.
Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go this far at the Women’s World Cup. It is the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance. Morocco’s winning goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Anissa Lahmari put back a penalty-save rebound.
The win meant Morocco qualifies in second place in the group, behind Colombia, and knocked two-time champion Germany out of the tournament.
Morocco’s qualification for the Women’s World Cup inspired a generation. This will cement the legacy of the Atlas Lionesses, who were trounced, 6-0, by Germany in their debut game in the tournament but bounced back with consecutive wins.
Goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi was instrumental in the win, stopping one Colombian shot with her outstretched foot.
She blocked Mayra Ramirez’ low, right-foot shot in th 63rd and tipped over another shot 10 minutes later to keep Morocco in front.
South Korea 1, Germany 1 — At Brisbane, Australia: Germany failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time at the Women’s World Cup after being held to a draw against South Korea.
Morocco’s win over Colombia meant Germany needed a win to advance. Germany pushed forward in search of the winning goal. Led by the head of captain Alexandra Popp, the Germans created numerous scoring opportunities but could not find the winner. Colombia topped Group H and Morocco took second place with six points. Germany finished with four.