University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld tempered comments he made about the Hawkeyes hoping to start football practice June 1.
Harreld was asked at a board of regents meeting Thursday about the resumption of athletic activities in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Right now, June 1 is the date, we’re going to get back to practice and here we go,” he said.
In a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday night, Harreld said: “I would like to clarify my comments from earlier today. As I said, in conjunction with our fellow members of the Big Ten, we are exploring all options. But our first priority is the health and safety of our student athletes and fans.”
Harreld received some blowback on social media about his original comment. College athletics leaders have said there are doubts about whether the football season will be held as scheduled because of the pandemic.
Harreld told regents that the Big Ten has appointed a commission of medical experts to advise on how conference schools should go about resuming athletic activities and that schools were prepared for there being a “slight delay” to the football season.
“Our plan of record in the Big Ten is we need about six to eight weeks of good practice to keep our players safe,” he told regents. “I’m sure our coaches would love a lot more time so they can make them winners. But the key issue here is safety. We need six to eight weeks. We have a moratorium on all team related activities until June 1. So we are ever so hopeful this virus will be behind us at that point, and we’ll be able to get back into what we normally do.”
Harreld pointed out that teams missed spring practice, then added: “If we got to the worst of the worst, would we let the players play with no fans? I don’t know, because if we’re at that stage with this virus, we’d have to do a lot of testing of the individual players, and I’m not going to go yes or no on that. I’m going to refer to the experts.”