Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, James Harden shook off a slow start to score 23 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors, 119-109, on Thursday night, snapping a three-game road losing streak.
Ben McLemore had a season-high 28 points, P.J. Tucker added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Danual House Jr. scored 16 as the Rockets handed Toronto its second straight home loss after a franchise-record nine straight wins to begin the season.
Pascal Siakam scored 24 points as the Raptors lost back-to-back regular-season home games for the first time since losing to Oklahoma City and Charlotte last March 22 and 24.
Wizards 119, 76ers 113 — At Washington: As well as Philadelphia has been playing at home lately, it just can’t consistently get its act together on the road, and a combined 15 turnovers by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons contributed to a loss at Washington.
Nuggets 129, Knicks 92 — At New York: Will Barton scored 17 points to help Denver beat New York.