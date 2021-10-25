Miles Bridges had 32 points and nine rebounds, Ish Smith added 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets improved to 3-0 for the first time by beating the Brooklyn Nets, 111-95, on Sunday in Brooklyn.
LaMelo Ball had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets, but it was their backups who led them in a dominant final quarter. Cody Martin had eight of his 12 in the final 12 minutes.
Before that, it was another night for Bridges, who had his second 30-point outing in the first three games and finished a point shy of his career high.
Kevin Durant scored 38 points for the Nets, who fell to 1-2. James Harden had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Brooklyn.
76ers 115, Thunder 103 — At Oklahoma City: Seth Curry scored 28 points to help Philadelphia beat Oklahoma City.Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia.
Celtics 107, Rockets 97 — At Houston: Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and Boston beat Houston to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2013. Tatum, had 20 points in the first half on 8-of-13 shooting.
Magic 110, Knicks 104 — At New York: Cole Anthony had 29 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and Terrence Ross scored all 22 of his points in the fourth quarter in Orlando’s victory over New York. Julius Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds for New York. The Knicks lost for the first time in three games this season.