Darnell Brodie scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Drake rallied out of a 15-point halftime deficit and remained unbeaten with a 68-61 win over Missouri State on Tuesday in Springfield, Mo.
Roman Penn scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (14-0, 5-0 Missouri Valley), who outscored the Bears, 42-20, after halftime.
No. 24 Oklahoma 80, No. 5 Texas 79 — At Austin, Texas: Austin Reaves scored 23 points and made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left that proved to be the difference as Oklahoma beat short-handed Texas.
No. 9 Alabama 70, Kentucky 59 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points to help Alabama complete its first regular-season two-game sweep over Kentucky since 1989.
No. 18 Tennessee 56, Mississippi State 53 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Yves Pons scored 13 points and Tennessee overcame a miserable shooting night to beat Mississippi State
Oklahoma State 81, Iowa State 60 — At Ames, Iowa: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker had career games as Oklahoma State pulled away from short-handed Iowa State on Monday night. The Cyclones (2-8, 0-6) only had six scholarship players available and only seven players saw action. Rasir Bolton scored 19 points and Tyler Harris had 18 for Iowa State, which was coming off COVID protocol and had not played since Jan. 9.