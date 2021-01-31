CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks canceled practice Saturday out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19.
The NHL also announced that Blackhawks forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin had been added to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list, joining teammates Alex DeBrincat, Adam Boqvist and Lucas Wallmark.
The NHL’s unavailability list covers multiple factors such as isolation due to a confirmed positive test or quarantines due to being “a high risk close contact.”
The workout was supposed to be held at the team’s practice facility. The Blackhawks say the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.”
“The Chicago Blackhawks organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines to protect the health and safety of players and staff as set by the NHL as well as local and state agencies,” the team said in a statement.
Chicago lost, 2-1, to Columbus on Friday night. Carpenter and Beaudin each played 13 1/2 minutes in the loss. The Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets again tonight.
BASEBALL
Source: Cubs, Williams agee to contract
CHICAGO — Right-hander Trevor Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, giving the NL Central champions another option for the back end of their rotation. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical. The 28-year-old Williams was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh after he went 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts.
White Sox, Rodon agree to $3M deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with pitcher Carlos Rodón, a person familiar with the negotiations said on Saturday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a successful physical.
The White Sox nontendered Rodón last month, making him a free agent. But they didn’t rule out re-signing him. Rodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft.
Source: Phillies, Gregorius agree to deal
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius have agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal is pending Gregorius passing a physical. Gregorius, who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.
Oakland acquires Irvin from Phillies
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash on Saturday. Irvin, who turns 27 on Sunday, was 0-1 with a 17.18 ERA in three relief appearances last season. He gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Loup finalizes 1-year deal with Mets
NEW YORK — Left-hander Aaron Loup finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets on Saturday.
Loup can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched. The 33-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings over 24 games for AL champion Tampa Bay last season.
GOLF
Reed shares 54-hole lead at Farmers
SAN DIEGO — Patrick Reed was involved in another rules controversy Saturday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He also had a share of the lead with Carlos Ortiz.
On the par-4 10th, Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. Believing the ball didn’t bounce, Reed picked it up to see if it was embedded before a rules official arrived. Reed told the official that no one in his group, as well as a nearby volunteer, saw it bounce. Reed was awarded a free drop and saved par. He birdied No. 18 for a 2-under 70 and a share of the lead with Ortiz at 10-under. Ortiz had a 66 on the South Course.
Casey leads by 1 in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Paul Casey hit a 3-iron to 10 feet and holed the eagle putt to complete a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday, giving the Englishman a one-stroke lead as he seeks a 15th win on the European Tour.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Cheerleader files suit against Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — A Northwestern cheerleader is suing the university, saying she was groped by drunken fans and alumni at school-sanctioned events and administrators tried to cover up her complaints, the Chicago Tribune reported.