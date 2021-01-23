Zach LaVine continued his strong play with 25 points and nine assists, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 123-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in Charlotte.
Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 23 points and Coby White added 18 points and eight assists as the Bulls won their third straight.
Gordon Hayward scored 34 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham had a season-high 24 points, 22 of those coming in the first half. But the Hornets committed 20 turnovers, leading to 26 Bulls points, as they dropped their fourth straight.
Rockets 103, Pistons 102 — At Detroit: Jerami Grant’s driving layup on the final play came too late, and Houston held on to win.
Raptors 101, Heat 81 — At Tampa, Fla.: Norman Powell scored 23 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and Toronto won despite blowing a 21-point lead.
Pacers 120, Magic 118 (OT) — At Indianapolis: Malcolm Brogdon hit the decisive 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in overtime, lifting Indiana.
Cavaliers 125, Nets 113 — At Cleveland: Collin Sexton had 25 points and nine assists, and Andre Drummond added 19 points and 16 rebounds for Cleveland.
76ers 122, Celtics 119 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid had 38 points and 11 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 23 points to pace Philadelphia.
Hawks 116, Timberwolves 98 — at Minneapolis: Trae Young scored 43 points as Atlanta won its third straight.