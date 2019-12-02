Greg Schiano is coming back to Rutgers.
Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced Sunday that the university and Schiano reached a contract agreement a week after talks to bring back the 53-year-old former coach fell apart.
“The next great chapter for Rutgers Football is about to begin,” Hobbs said in a statement.
The contract still must be approved by the schools’ board of governors. It is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the hiring.
Both sides walked away from negotiations and declared the possibility of a reunion dead a week ago. After that news broke, Rutgers officials faced a wave of criticism from boosters, fans and former players.
Schiano was coach at Rutgers from 2001-11. He built a program that was one of the worst in major college football into a consistent winner. The Scarlet Knights went to a bowl game in six of Schiano’s final seven seasons.
Rutgers finished a 2-10 season (0-9 Big Ten), on Saturday with a loss at Penn State. Nunzio Campanile has been the interim head coach since the firing of Chris Ash five games into his fourth season. Ash went 8-32 in three-plus seasons, including 3-26 in the Big Ten.
Alabama dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll, snapping the Crimson Tide’s record streak of 68 appearances in the top five.
The top four teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank were unchanged, with LSU at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.
The Buckeyes gained on LSU after their blowout victory at Michigan, receiving 19 first-place votes. The Tigers had 40, down 10 from last week. Clemson received three first-place votes.
Utah moved up to No. 5, followed by Oklahoma, Florida and Baylor.
The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in a wild Iron Bowl on Saturday to give it two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. The four-spot drop by Alabama broke a string of top-five appearances that began Nov. 8, 2015.
Wisconsin moved up three spots to No. 10 after routing Minnesota. The Gophers dropped six spots to No. 15. Iowa moved up one spot to No. 18.
South Florida fired coach Charlie Strong on Sunday after three seasons in which the Bulls won fewer games each year.
USF made the move two days after finishing a 4-8 season with a blowout loss to rival UCF. That left Strong 21-16 overall but 4-14 since starting the 2018 season with seven straight victories.
BOSTON — Boston College fired coach Steve Addazio after seven seasons in which the Eagles never surpassed seven wins. Addazio was 44-44 since taking over in 2013. The Eagles beat Pittsburgh on Saturday for a sixth win that made them eligible for a bowl game, but it was not enough to save Addazio’s job. The 60-year-old coach spent much of his postgame news conference politicking to keep his job. Asked if he though he was safe for another season, Addazio said, “It’s not about me. I’m fine.”
Mississippi has fired football coach Matt Luke, three days after his third non-winning season ended with an excruciating rivalry game loss to Mississippi State.
Luke, a former Ole Miss offensive lineman, finished with a 15-21 record.
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin is returning for a third season in the desert. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke made the announcement after the Wildcats’ 24-14 loss to rival Arizona State on Saturday night.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Pat Sullivan, a former TCU and Samford head coach who won the 1971 Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at Auburn, has died. He was 69.
Sullivan’s family released a statement saying he “died peacefully at home” Sunday morning, surrounded by relatives. Sullivan had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003 and the statement said he “fought a long and difficult battle as a result of his treatments.”
UTSA fires Wilson after 1 bowl in 4 seasons
SAN ANTONIO — UTSA has fired football coach Frank Wilson after four seasons that produced a bowl appearance in year one and diminishing results afterward.
Wilson went 19-29 at Texas-San Antonio, including 13-19 in Conference USA play. The Roadrunners completed a 4-8 season on Saturday with a loss to Louisiana Tech.
Charlotte, Buffalo headed to Bahamas Bowl
NASSAU, Bahamas — Charlotte and Buffalo are headed to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20.
The teams made the announcement on Sunday, one week before most other schools find out their bowl destination. The Bahamas Bowl matchup is typically announced earlier because of the extra time that teams need to make arrangements for the international trip.
GOLF
MALELANE, South Africa — Pablo Larrazábal won the European Tour’s season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday after losing a three-shot overnight lead and then making three birdies on his last four holes for a dramatic one-stroke victory.
Larrazábal birdied the par-5 18th as the Spaniard finished 8 under overall and just ahead of Sweden’s Joel Sjoholm.
AUTO RACING
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — World champion Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory from pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, capping another stellar season with an 11th win and 84th overall.
The six-time Formula One champion is now only seven wins behind seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s record of 91, which he could realistically overtake next season.
After he made a clean start from a record-extending 88th career pole, Hamilton was untroubled as he won on the Yas Marina circuit for the fifth time — four with Mercedes and once when driving for McLaren in 2011.